[Sina Sports News on the 11th]The 6th match day of the 2022 British Snooker Championship Qualifying Tournament is over. In the last 8 games of the fourth round of qualifying, two Chinese players Ding Junhui and Xiao Guodong successfully defeated their opponents and advanced to the main match. So far, a total of 5 Chinese players have stood out from the qualifying round. Including the 2 seed players Zhao Xintong and Yan Bingtao who were directly promoted to the main competition, there are a total of 7 Chinese players in the top 32 of this British Championship.

The 2022 British Snooker Championship qualifiers will be held at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre (Ponds Forge International Sports Centre) in Sheffield, England from November 5-10 local time. A total of 128 people played in the 4 rounds of qualifying, and the final 16 players will compete directly with 16 seed players during the main game. The main draw will be held at the Barbican Centre in Yorkshire, England from November 12-20.

The fourth round of the qualifying round is divided into 2 days, with 8 games per day, divided into 2 periods, 4 games in each period, and all 16 winners advance to the main competition; in terms of competition system, from the first round of the qualifying round to the main round The semi-finals of the competition all adopt the best of 11 rounds system, while the final adopts the best of 10 rounds of 19 rounds, which is divided into 2 stages.

Including Fu Jiajun, Li Junwei and Wu Anyi from Hong Kong, China, a total of 25 Chinese players should have participated in the qualifying competition. In addition, Zhao Xintong and Yan Bingtao, two seeded players, will appear in the main game. However, Liang Wenbo missed the appearance due to the suspension, so only 24 people actually participated in the qualifying round. After the first 3 qualifying rounds, only 7 people are left to enter the fourth round. On the fifth match day of the qualifying round, the five Chinese players who played, except Tian Pengfei and Wu Yize, Zhou Yuelong, Lu Haotian and Xu Si all successfully advanced to the main match.

In the last match day of the qualifying tournament, Ding Junhui, who played in the first period, defeated England’s Robert Milkins with a big score of 6-4, becoming the 11th qualifying player to advance to the main round of this British Championship.

The last Chinese player Xiao Guodong to appear in the second period of the day was against Estonian player Andres Petrov. Previously, the two had never played against each other on the tour.

In the first game, Petrov scored 51 points in a single shot and won the first game with 86(51)-51. However, since then, Xiao Guodong has scored 60+ in a single shot for 3 consecutive games, winning 4 games in a row with 102(62)-0, 90(90)-0, 90(90)-41 and 65-25, with a big score of 4-1.

In the sixth game, Petrov pulled another game at 75-31, chasing the big score to 2-4. In the seventh game, Xiao Guodong won another game 60-48, leading 5-2 to get the match point. In the eighth game, Andres Petrov saved 1 match point with 68 (60)-0 with 60 points in a single stroke. But Xiao Guodong won 66-35 in the ninth game, becoming the last Chinese player to advance to the main game with a big score of 6-3.

So far, there are 5 Chinese players who have advanced to this British Championship through the qualifying rounds, namely Xu Si, Zhou Yuelong, Lv Haotian, Ding Junhui and Xiao Guodong.