Original title: The 5th Blancpain Utopia Literary Award in 2022 announced that young writer Lin Zhao won the first prize Worker’s Daily – China Industry Network reporter Chen Junyu On November 9, the 5th Blancpain Literary Award Ceremony was held as scheduled. The theme of this year’s Literature Award is “Starting from the Moment”. The current jury, consisting of Liang Yongan, Lin Bai, Liu Zheng, Luo Xiang, and Wang Dewei, had heated discussions at the jury meeting on the day of the award, and finally the young writer Lin Dao was selected as the winner. The work “Tide Chart” won the first prize. The Literary Prize Committee awarded Lin Dao a RMB 300,000 prize provided by Blancpain.

On behalf of the jury, Ms. Lin Bai, the judge, delivered the first prize award speech: “The Tide Map” has magnificent imagination and clear text. It reflects and reflects on the breakthroughs and limitations of historical turning points with the fantasy adventure story of giant frogs. From metamorphosis fables to ecological grand views, from During the imperial cruise to the underwater adventure, Lin Dao dispatched various genres to form a unique narrative style, which brought breakthroughs in contemporary Chinese writing; the clever use of Cantonese dialect in the whole work is a special feature. Southern writing is an important theme of Chinese and world literature. “Tidal Map” sets sail from the south, heading for the unknown situation south of the south, opening up infinite imagination for readers.”

Young writer Lin Zhao said: “I would like to thank a lot of people, because of them, I have the possibility of continuous growth. I would like to thank every reader who accompanies Frog, thank you for your time and your love for Frog . I would like to quote Fuentes – before we own the world, we must first own ourselves. Share it with everyone, and we encourage it together.”

Starting from this moment: describing a new era with new sensibility

The fifth edition of the Blancpain Literary Award means that 400 literary creators, 25 judges, 25 short-listed finalists and 5 first prize winners have been gathered. In the speech session, Liu Ruilin, founder of the Utopia cultural brand, said, “The Literature Award gathers the post-75s, and more of the post-80s and post-90s literary writers, presenting a clear picture of youth literature creation for this era. Let’s see As far as how young creators record the times through literature, think about questions and try to answer them, we also see from them this generation’s perception of themselves, the times, and even the various possibilities contained in them. We believe that novels can not only record history, but in this era, there may be more room for it to make a difference. In this sense, novelists are all social observers and thinkers, and we have reason to expect more young novelists to release greater literary power.”

The five judges shared their experiences and feelings of participating in the Blancpain Utopia Literary Award, and commented on the five shortlisted works one by one. The previous judge Nishikawa also took the stage and interacted with Xu Zidong, the presenter and the judge of the first Blancpain Utopia Literary Award. shared his literary experience.

“I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to be a judge, to have such a large period of time to read books written by young authors. In our time, listening may be more important than teaching. These works have given me an excellent opportunity to listen , so that we can pursue wisdom and ingenuity, just like ‘cong’ in Chinese characters: the ear is always listening.” Luo Xiang shared his feelings as this year’s judges: “These works remind me to think, when we face the Special predicament, special suffering, how to solve the problem? I can’t find the answer myself, so I examine my heart in these works. I read one failure after another, but fortunately, there is a way to solve the problem , is to start from this moment. Let us start from this moment, to hope that we can solve the problems of life, to abandon all the previous depression, all the depression, all the failures, to face a mysterious and unpredictable tomorrow. Going now, that’s what I’m thinking at the moment.”

Judge Liu Zheng said: “During the judging process, what impressed me the most was the works of some female writers. I recognized the fresh sensibility of this era from their works. In a relatively calm, In the last era, which was a bit frivolous, the role of our sensibility was not significant, but it is clear that today’s times have changed, and a new sensibility has become a prerequisite for new creation. Therefore, this also fits We have chosen our theme this time, starting from this moment and using new sensibility to describe the new era.

Liu Zheng also said, “I still have a very personal feeling, the changing process of the times is too drastic, and some people who are already well-known and can be called writers can appreciate the sensibility of the previous generation, but they have already become famous. I can’t appreciate the next and the next era. So I think the hope of Chinese literature lies in the youth, not in the old age. Today’s award-winning works and many shortlisted works are exactly the learning of my age and many writers older than me. object.”

Lin Bai also bluntly stated his feelings: “Being a judge is actually a very painful process. Every time I have to vote, my teeth hurt. But I am both painful and happy to be this judge. I feel that I have never done one thing. You can know yourself and develop yourself. Just like I have never ridden a horse, when I see a beautiful horse, I am very happy to ride it, whether it will fall or not. From the judges and teachers, everyone Young writers, I get a lot of energy.”

"No matter how I vote, I'm always very happy with the result. We can expect that in ten years, these authors will become a very powerful force." Liang Yongan expressed similar feelings: "Youth represents the future and the era of Chinese literature. In the alternation, what kind of literature will our future look like. When reading, I read it with many questions and expectations. I saw that young people grew up in their own literature and were born that were not enlightened by the previous generation. It is a new culture that is realized from one's own survival philosophy. This is a result that emerges in a complex context of complex, globalization, and large-scale domestic changes, and reflects the deep continuity of life in literature. . . I feel like seeing this very power."

“In my personal reading, one of the biggest curiosity is that in the 21st century, we still view the various production and experiments of contemporary novels from the so-called orthodox novel point of view. Are there any new views or new ideas? Different discoveries, this is the biggest challenge for me personally.” Wang Dewei shared: “In general, the final selection works basically project the two types of realism or realism that we have seen in the past century. A dialogue between different traditions. But what amazes me is that these five novels intertwine the issues, forms, methods, and worldviews of mutual concern. Our five writers have repeatedly shown the tension of their constant galloping and sprinting With curiosity. Starting from this moment is actually starting a new story, a new narrative, or a new possibility of creating a world. These five authors are all very pleasant to me, and I can participate in this review. it’s my honour.”

The responsibilities of the writer have not changed from time immemorial to the present

What kind of novels do you really want to write and what are your future writing plans? The five shortlisted authors, Guo Shuang, Huo Xiangjie, Lin Dao, Wei Sixiao and Zhou Yuyang, shared their literary experiences and creative feelings.

Guo Shuang, the author of “The Moon” said: “Space is a big theme in my writing. In the book “Moon”, it is concentrated in the space and emotional space between people and people. I hope that my future writing can be Be bolder and have more fun, because fiction is an amazing game, you have to play it yourself first, then the reader can enjoy it, and that’s probably one of the fundamental reasons why I write. If one day I can write a children’s book I am very happy that we can read books that we love to read. It may not be the children’s books we see in bookstores or websites in a narrow sense, but the enlightenment-like works that let me start reading and writing. I have Such anticipation and yearning.”

Huo Xiangjie, the author of "The Complete Works of Bronze Tower" said: "I have thought about this question for a long time about the novel or text I want to write the most, and I don't think I can finish it in a lifetime. It may not be too long, but it can be written and revised continuously. It's going to be in the direction of absolute perfection. It may be a very complex combination and decoding, and continuous encoding of such a text, which may not be possible for a while now. My main writing direction now is non-linear writing, right and wrong A form of text under the narrative logic of linear time. Based on my personal understanding of literature, I feel that we need a text in the 21st century, or a text with the spirit of modernism, so for more than 20 years, I have been working towards 'Arching' in this direction, and 'arching' forward little by little."

Lin Zhao, the author of “The Tide Chart” shared: “The novel I most want to write may be a novel that I can’t imagine at this moment. Maybe it will take a while for it to be finalized before I slowly In response, it turns out that it is such a thing, it is such a thing. While creating it, or after creating it, I have also obtained some kind of renewal, and my cognition of the world and myself has also changed, or It’s become more. It’s my vision of the ideal novel.”

“The novel I most want to write may be more based on my own requirements. I have written some short stories, but according to my previous writing experience, it seems that after each short story is written, I will feel a little regretful and keep wanting to revise it. , but with every revision, there will be some new gaps that can never be filled, as if there is always a feeling that some strength is not used.” Zhou Yuyang, author of “Macondo is Raining” said, “For me, I I hope that I can write such an ideal novel, I will use my full strength, at least I have not reserved a single bit, and there seems to be no room for revision after writing, and I hope I can let myself experience this feeling.”