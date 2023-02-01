The return of Brittney Griner (the basketball player detained in Russia for several months) to the WNBA after her release in the summer following a prisoner exchange risks becoming a new case due to the transport regulations of the American professional league. The 32-year-old player had announced her return to the Phoenix Mercury but for her safety reasons, her movements should be ensured with charter flights. In the women’s league, however, the agreements induce clubs to use scheduled flights to avoid cost increases. “We are aware of the particular situation concerning Brittney Griner – WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the AP – we are looking for solutions with security experts. We are on her side ”.