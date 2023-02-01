The basketball player released from Russian prisons would need to travel by charter due to safety issues but WNBA regulations force clubs to use scheduled flights
The return of Brittney Griner (the basketball player detained in Russia for several months) to the WNBA after her release in the summer following a prisoner exchange risks becoming a new case due to the transport regulations of the American professional league. The 32-year-old player had announced her return to the Phoenix Mercury but for her safety reasons, her movements should be ensured with charter flights. In the women’s league, however, the agreements induce clubs to use scheduled flights to avoid cost increases. “We are aware of the particular situation concerning Brittney Griner – WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the AP – we are looking for solutions with security experts. We are on her side ”.
Costs
The problem is economics. Griner’s situation is particular but there are several players who have requested the use of charters for travel. According to Engelbert, it would cost the league $25 million for all teams to use the charters. An estimate that has grown by 5 million due to the increase in the number of teams and increases on fuel. The cost per team per season would be two million dollars compared to the current 150,000. At this time, if a league team decides to use a charter, it is subject to a fine
February 1st – 11.50am
