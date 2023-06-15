Home » Bundesliga: 1. FC Köln sign midfielder Jacob Christensen
Bundesliga: 1. FC Köln sign midfielder Jacob Christensen

Status: 06/15/2023 18:07

Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln has signed Danish midfielder Jacob Christensen. The 21-year-old, who has gone through all Danish junior national teams, comes from Danish runners-up FC Nordsjaelland and signed a contract in the cathedral city until 2026. The club announced this on Thursday.

“On the one hand, Jacob Christensen is still a very young player, but on the other hand he already has the experience of more than 150 professional appearances,” said FC managing director Christian Keller: “But not only because of that, but also because of his technical adeptness and his ability to steer a game under construction, we trust him to make the leap into the Bundesliga.”

In defensive midfield, Cologne have to absorb the departure of key player Ellyes Skhiri, who let his contract expire. Christensen made his professional debut at FC Nordsjælland at the age of 17.

“I’m really looking forward to my time at 1. FC Köln. FC will be my first club outside of Denmark and I’m very excited about the Bundesliga. I like the passionate football that Köln play and I’m convinced that I’ll be here can develop very well,” says the native of Copenhagen.

