by palermolive.it – ​​2 minutes ago

There could be a social challenge at the origin of the accident, in Casal Palocco (Rome) which caused the death of Manuel, a 5-year-old boy. A luxury SUV on board which there were 5 guys from TheBorderline group, youtuber…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “They cause the death of a 5-year-old boy, the video before the accident appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.