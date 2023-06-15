«We, evicted from the spaces of the Mental Health Center» (06/15/2023)

The first big problem was finding hospitality immediately, somewhere, given the difficulty in finding a suitable alternative home (after 36 years of intense social activity). They met us Cobasmaking their room available to us, just so as not to interrupt relations with the world and the minimum administrative activity necessary for the fulfillment of all the bureaucratic procedures that regulate the activity of a recognized organization registered in the Single national register of the third sectorand continue to carry out the events and projects already planned.

We had to activate a transport company that emptied the premises where we were no longer welcome, made us beautiful, welcoming, full of human warmth and crossed by the many stories we welcomed and accompanied. Emptied our rooms of furniture, equipment, archives, the library and the documentation center (precious material for students and undergraduates), paintings, plants. All boxed and sealed, to be transferred to a warehouse while waiting for better times.

This morning we arranged that small but precious room and gave the task of arranging and equipping a small internal courtyard as an aggregative space in which, as far as possible, to welcome family members, people using mental health services, friends and supporters. . With immense pain, we had to suspend the cultural workshops, the self-help groups, the web radio activity, the assemblies, the daily and constant consultancy offered to anyone who came to our office, the consultancy and coordination of the support administrators of the Association, the direct and daily relationship with the operators of the territorial mental health service, the relationship with the network of organizations in the regional territory, the welcome of anyone passing through our spaces where you breathed the “air of home”. This obviously also entails the slowdown of all our activity, having to select priorities from now on (because we don’t have all our work tools at our disposal), considering the spaces available.