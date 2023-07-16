But the beast! The transformation of the star of Barcelona, ​​he took an example from Lewandowski [ZDJÊCIE] It’s for him

FC Barcelona has been preparing for the start of the new season for several days. Recently, players who played matches in national teams in June also joined the training. Among them is e.g. young Pedri, who was not idle during his vacation. The 20-year-old has changed a bit compared to the previous games.

Watch the video “At the moment my technique is very lame”. Kamil Stoch after taking 29th place on Wielka Krokiew

Pedri has undergone a metamorphosis. He gained 7 kilos!

On Sunday morning, a photo of Pedri from the last Catalan training session appeared on one of the social media profiles dedicated to FC Barcelona. Pedri, who is associated with a small stature, does not look like this anymore! The photo shows the transformation of a player who gained muscle mass.

According to the media, the 20-year-old gained as much as seven kilograms in the past month! “He has raised his current weight to 67 kg! He wants to gain around 70 kg for maximum performance and balance,” we read on Twitter.

More articles with similar content can be found on Gazeta.pl.

Fans are impressed by the transformation of the young player. And indeed, it must be admitted that gaining seven kilograms in a month and developing muscle mass is impressive! “I’m proud of him”, “Practically impossible”, “What progress” – we read.

It is possible that Pedri took an example from his good field friend Robert Lewandowski, who has been impressing with his muscle mass for years. Even before the transfer to FC Barcelona, ​​Matthias Blankenburg, Bayern’s personal trainer, compared the Pole to… Cristiano Ronaldo.

Another very important season ahead of Pedri and Lewandowski on domestic and European pitches. FC Barcelona will soon go on a tournee to the United States, where it will play several friendly matches, including with Real Madrid and Milan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

