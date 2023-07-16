Ferrari: no big news on the horizon for 2023 — Formula 1

The Scuderia Ferrari started the 2023 in a rather way disastrous if one thinks of the levels of the past year and above all of all the positive premises that had been made regarding the SF23 which were punctually disappointed.

At the end of the Grand Prix of Britain has perhaps hit one of its lowest points ever throughout the season with the single-seaters of the two Reds drivers who arrived under the checkered flag in 9 and 10 position. The car from Maranello suffered above all from the newfound competitiveness of Mercedes and McLaren, at least better than the horse during the English weekend, which nonetheless has characteristics that are somewhat of their own, above all if we consider the temperatures, which are unusually low compared to all the other rounds planned in this time of the season.

In any case, something good does not seem destined to come out of the 2023 red single-seater, so much so that recently the same team principal Fred Vasseur specified that no major updates are planned for the current single-seater:

“It was very different [in Austria ndr]Vasseur said.We have to be focused on ourselves, not thinking about trying to copy others. We were in the leading group [sempre in Austria ndr] and we were able to do a better job. It’s more about getting the best out of the package we have than it is about changing it completely [il concetto della monoposto ndr]“.

Changes that were instead able to bring Mercedes and McLaren forward with enormous strides forward to the point of seeing two McLarens following Max Verstappen after the end of the British qualifying rounds.

