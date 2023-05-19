Home » Cameron v Taylor: Katie Taylor ready for ‘greatest night’ of her career in homecoming
Sports

Cameron v Taylor: Katie Taylor ready for ‘greatest night’ of her career in homecoming

by admin
Cameron v Taylor: Katie Taylor ready for ‘greatest night’ of her career in homecoming

Katie Taylor believes her homecoming fight in Dublin against fellow undefeated and undisputed champion Chantelle Cameron could be the “greatest night” of her career.

Taylor says she “didn’t see the point” in choosing an easier opponent, and now has the chance to make history by becoming a two-weight undisputed world champion.

Follow Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron on Saturday, 20 May – commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 BST.

See also  Chinese Super League Comprehensive: Wu Lei's two goals continue the undefeated harbor, Chengdu and Rongcheng are "absolutely tied" in stoppage time

You may also like

From Parma Calcio 100 thousand euros to “Aid...

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Roland-Garros for the first...

Simona Halep: Two-time Grand Slam champion charged with...

Another lawsuit is aimed at both Juventus and...

Advances and postponements of Serie A to the...

Real looks to the uncertain future

With Kyler Murray out with ACL injury, what’s...

Why do you have to go fasting for...

the country where football no longer exists

Winner of Magdeburg, Darmstadt returns to the Bundesliga...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy