Cameron v Taylor: Katie Taylor ready for ‘greatest night’ of her career in homecoming

Katie Taylor believes her homecoming fight in Dublin against fellow undefeated and undisputed champion Chantelle Cameron could be the “greatest night” of her career.

Taylor says she “didn’t see the point” in choosing an easier opponent, and now has the chance to make history by becoming a two-weight undisputed world champion.

Follow Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron on Saturday, 20 May – commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 BST.