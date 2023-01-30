Home Sports Capital gains, Juve announces appeal: “Motivations, illogicality and groundlessness”
Sports

Capital gains, Juve announces appeal: “Motivations, illogicality and groundlessness”

by admin
Capital gains, Juve announces appeal: “Motivations, illogicality and groundlessness”

The Juventus club has confirmed its intention to appeal against the 15-point penalty. The note: “The validity of our reasons will be asserted with respect to the institutions but with firmness, we will oppose the Guarantee College within the established terms”

“The Company and the individuals will object with an appeal to the Coni Guarantee College within the established terms”. Having received the reasons from the Federal Court of Appeal, Juventus officialises the envisaged appeal with a note in which the reasons expressed by the Joint Sections are defined as “a document, predictable in terms of content, in the light of the heavy decision, but tainted by obvious illogicality, lack of motivation and groundlessness in point of law”.

Firmness and respect

“Juventus Football Club and its legal team have carefully read and will analyze in depth the reasons, published a little while ago, of the decision of the United Sections of the Federal Court of Appeal”, says the official note from the Juventus club: “The legitimacy of the Juventus’ reasons will be asserted firmly, albeit with due respect to the institutions that issued it”.

January 30, 2023 (change January 30, 2023 | 7:40 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Di Maria: goal and injury on his debut with Juve

You may also like

Saudi Tour, first day of Luperini in the...

Rome, Spinazzola injury: first degree injury to the...

Milan: muscle injury for Bennacer, derby at risk

Castello d’Agogna, Bonomi is close to the title...

Chinese team wins women’s doubles and mixed doubles...

first day in Ferrara of the ‘Ninja’

The 2nd China-Russia Online Go Exchange Tournament ended...

Juventus, the motivations of the FIGC Court: «Serious,...

Milan, in the derby you change. Pioli studies...

Udinese tries the high jump: beat Verona and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy