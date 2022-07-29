Dan Peterson tells the coach of that Milan that has become legendary: the company should put the emblem on its tombstone

Franco Casalini had three great qualities. 1. he He was a basketball genius, he knew the subject like few others, at the level of the greats such as Riccardo Sales, Pippo Faina, Arnaldo Taurisano. 2. he He was a great teacher: many players who arrived in Serie A came out of his he from Olimpia youth teams. 3. he He had great energy.

One day I said: “Franco, today you train you and I only say two or three things”. You saved me a lot of work. I thank him again for this. Franco has always been loyal to me. For nine years he was my deputy and he always told me everything to my face. When we didn’t agree he would say: “Coach, this is a mistake in my opinion.” I listened and then decided. And he accepted my decision. I said: “Casalini is the best assistant coach in Italy”. There were those who got angry about it, I didn’t say it just because he was my deputy, but because I was convinced it was true.

Ideas — An example. In 1980 I think we need an alternative for 1-3-1, our symbolic area. “Franco, you have to come up with a defense.” She did it. He was called “pivot”. It was perfect, based on doubling. That year we were one of the teams that conceded fewer points. It was called “pivot!” aloud. Once Dino Boselli forgot to shout “pivot”. “Hey, Dino, you were wrong.” Franco, a genius: “It’s not so bad not to call her, the opponents don’t know if she is the” pivot “or not, they are confused”. He had an edge. See also For the Alto Canavese a summer camp to prepare for the future to come

Olympia man — As head coach he has won a Scudetto, a Champions Cup and an Intercontinental Cup. Unrepeatable in three years. He was an Olimpia man, with the history of the club in his DNA. He had entered in 1972, at 20, he was a child. He had the legend of Cesare Rubini, Adolfo Bogoncelli, of the great players who had made the history of the club. Coaching Milan was the goal of his life. He reached it. I think Olimpia should put the club’s crest on him.

