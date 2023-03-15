CBA Comprehensive | Shandong beats Jilin and Shenzhen for eight consecutive victories 2023-03-15 09:51:06.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Authors: Yao Youming, Cao Yibo

On the 14th, the 35th round of the regular season of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) kicked off. The Shandong team defeated the Jilin team, which played in the “all-China class” lineup, 103:82, and the Shenzhen team beat the Beijing team 92:85, winning eight consecutive victories in the regular season.

Jones took a break in this game, and the Jilin team fell into a “scoring drought” at the beginning. After the Shandong team seized the opportunity to score a wave of 13:0, they ended the first quarter with a 28:15 lead. In the second quarter, Gyllenwater continued to exert strength on both ends of the offense and defense, helping the Shandong team enter the intermission with a 57:40 lead.

The Jilin team’s offense was still weak in the second half, and the opponent played a 10:3 offensive climax in the middle of the third quarter. The team fell behind the opponent by 25 points and entered the fourth quarter. At the end of the game, the Shandong team removed Gyllenwater, and after McLemore came on the field, he helped the team extend the lead to 30 points, and the game completely lost suspense.

Gyllenwater scored a game-high 35 points and grabbed 16 rebounds; Liu Guancen also scored a “double-double” of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jiang Weize of the Jilin team scored a team-high 14 points.

Facing the Beijing team, the Shenzhen team fell behind at 19:29 in the first quarter, and the Beijing team suddenly “misfired” in the middle of the second quarter. The home team seized the opportunity to approach and overtake the score. In the third quarter, the Beijing team once narrowed the point difference to 8 points. At the critical moment, Leaf made a mistake. The Shenzhen team Bai Haotian scored a layup with the ball, interrupting the Beijing team’s momentum of chasing points. After three quarters, the Shenzhen team has a double-digit lead.

Before the end of the game, the Beijing team narrowed the point difference to 5 points, and once saw the hope of a reversal to win. However, Leaf made a fatal mistake again, and the Shenzhen team took an offensive rebound. In the end, the Shenzhen team ushered in eight consecutive victories.

In another game that day, the Ningbo team lost to the Sichuan team 101:113 at home.