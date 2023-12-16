CBA Comprehensive | Xinjiang beats Guangdong, Liaoning and beats Nanjing – Sports

Title: Xinjiang Dominates Guangdong, Liaoning Victorious Over Nanjing in CBA Action

In the latest round of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA), the Xinjiang and Liaoning teams emerged victorious with impressive performances, solidifying their positions in the league standings.

In a highly anticipated matchup, the Xinjiang team secured a commanding 110-88 victory over the Guangdong team. Despite the absence of key players Zhou Qi and Zhao Rui, both teams put up a strong fight. However, it was the Xinjiang team’s efficient offense and a standout performance from Jones, who scored 20 points and sent 19 assists, that ultimately led them to victory. With 32 total assists, Xinjiang’s teamwork proved to be too much for Guangdong to handle.

The game also saw the Xinjiang team showcasing their ability to attack the opponent’s inside line, exploiting the absence of Zhou Qi from the Guangdong team’s defense. This strategic advantage further contributed to Xinjiang’s dominant performance.

Meanwhile, the Liaoning team faced off against the Nanjing team in a closely contested match that saw Liaoning emerge with an 86-79 victory. Despite Nanjing’s tenacious play and several attempts to narrow the gap, Liaoning’s efficiency in the final quarter secured their win. The game reaffirmed Liaoning’s position as a championship-caliber team with their ability to maintain a lead under pressure.

In other league action, the Guangsha team secured a 99-91 victory over the Ningbo team, capitalizing on their inside advantage. The Guangzhou team, however, suffered a 93-106 defeat at the hands of the Tianjin team. Additionally, the Fujian team emerged victorious with a 100-93 win over the Beijing team, while the Beikong team dominated the Sichuan team with a 97-71 win.

With the 2023-2024 CBA regular season well underway, the recent victories for Xinjiang and Liaoning further intensified the competition in the league, setting the stage for an exhilarating season ahead.

