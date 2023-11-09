Champions League: ManUnited suffers bitter defeat

Manchester lost 3-4 in Copenhagen. The 20-year-old former Copenhagen and Sturm Graz professional Rasmus Höjlund gave the “Red Devils” the lead with a brace (3rd, 28th), after which Marcus Rashford received a red card after an unfortunate tackle (42nd). Even before the half-time whistle, Mohamed Elyounoussi (45th) and Diogo Goncalves (45th + 9) equalized with a penalty.

Bruno Fernandes managed to take the lead again from the point for the English record champions when they were outnumbered (69th), before Lukas Lerager (83rd) and the 17-year-old Swedish super talent Roony Bardghji (87th) hit the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen with a powerful half-volley brought late to ecstasy. Copenhagen climbed to second place behind Bayern with four points, ahead of Galatasaray (4) and ManUnited (3).

APA/AFP/Jonathan Nackstran Bardghji scored the winning goal for Copenhagen

Kane with a brace

Bayern, however, remained flawless after a 2-1 win against Galatasaray Istanbul. Kane scored in the 80th and 86th minutes for coach Thomas Tuchel’s team after the English striker had previously hit the bar. Bayern remained unbeaten in their 38th CL group game in a row and are therefore early group winners.

Reuters/Angelika Warmuth Harry Kane once again demonstrated his goalscoring qualities

Cedric Bakambu’s goal (93′) came too late. The Turkish champions scored what was supposed to be the opening goal through Lucas Torreira in the 62nd minute against unstructured Bayern, but Mauro Icardi was just offside. ÖFB legionnaire Konrad Laimer came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute and played in central midfield.

Real Madrid with fourth win

Real Madrid also shines with an impeccable record. Without the rested ÖFB team captain David Alaba, the “Royals” achieved their fourth win in the fourth game of Group C with a 3-0 (1-0) win against Sporting Braga.

In Madrid, Alaba sat on the bench just like shooting star Jude Bellingham. The goals for coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team were scored by Brahim Diaz (27th), Vinicius Jr. (58th) and Rodrygo (61st). Braga, meanwhile, missed a great chance to take the lead, with Alvaro Djalo failing to score a penalty in the sixth minute against Ukrainian Andrij Lunin, who was called into the Real goal shortly before kick-off.

Sociedad overwhelms Benfica

Real Sociedad had previously overrun the top Portuguese club Benfica Lisbon at times. After a furious opening phase, the Spaniards deservedly won 3-1 (3-0) in San Sebastian. Mikel Merino (6th) with a header, captain Mikel Oyarzabal (11th) after a bad pass from Benfica defender Florentino and Ander Barrenetxea (21st) with a powerful shot into the far corner of the cross made things clear early on.

Brais Mendez also hit the bar with a penalty after half an hour; another Merino goal (15th) had previously been correctly disallowed. After the break, Rafa Silva (49th) scored Benfica’s first goal in the current group phase.

In Group B, Arsenal took a big step towards the round of 16. The “Gunners” won confidently against Sevilla FC 2-0 (1-0), with the goals scored by Leandro Trossard (29th) and Bukayo Saka (64th). With nine points, the Londoners now lead PSV Eindhoven (5), who climbed to second place with a 1-0 (1-0) win against RC Lens and ÖFB team defender Kevin Danso. Lens (5) and Sevilla (2) are still in the race.

Successful experience for Union Berlin

Meanwhile, the German Bundesliga club Union Berlin did not leave the field as a loser for the first time in twelve competitive games and scored their first point ever in the premier class. Coach Urs Fischer’s team fought to a 1-1 draw (0-1) in Group C against SSC Napoli. The Italians celebrated thanks to a lucky goal from Matteo Politano (39th). For the Berliners, where ÖFB legionnaire Christopher Trimmel came on as a substitute in the 64th minute, Datro Fofana (52nd) equalized with a goal after a counterattack. The “Iron” were also unlucky when a Juranovic free kick hit the bar shortly before the half-time whistle.