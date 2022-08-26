The groups have been drawn: Inter draws Bayern and Barça, Messi for Juve. Milan challenge Chelsea, Liverpool-Napoli. This is how the bookmakers react

Expected every year with trepidation, the draw for the Champions League groups is the appointment that marks the beginning of the most prestigious European season. In Istanbul it did not go particularly well for the Italians: luck turned its back especially on Inter, who ended up in Group C with Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen. Juve instead draws Paris Saint-Germain and his terrible trident, in a group completed by Benfica and Maccabi Haifa. For Milan there is Chelsea, the others are more affordable: Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb; a group full of charm and not easy that of Napoli: Ajax, Liverpool and Rangers.

LITTLE CONFIDENCE — It will not be a walk for Juventus. The risk of catching a big in the first bracket was high, Benfica in the third is not to be underestimated: last year the Portuguese – who however lost Nunez – managed to hit the second round by eliminating Barcelona in a group with Bayern. The fourth team, the Israelis of Maccabi Haifa, is much more affordable. But even before the draw, Juventus did not receive the favor of bookmakers with a view to victory: the bianconeri remain the Italian in better shape, but in percentage terms the bookies – including Snai – quote the triumph at around 4%, a percentage that drops with Bet365 to 2.4%.

A MIRACLE? — Here is one of those cases in which already the draw for the group stage can change history: the feeling is that worse than that, Inzaghi could not go and end with Bayern and Barcelona did not help Inter, whose share for the victory final – already low – is given around 3%, but also drops to 2% on Bet365. Snai puts Milan’s cousins ​​on the same level at 3%, while Bet365 lowers the odds of the Italian champions to 1.5, despite a not so prohibitive draw. Finally, Napoli: the Azzurri can play for the next round, especially with Ajax. Nonetheless, the percentages remain rather low: 2% for Snai, even 0.7% for Bet365. See also Tuchel: I'm proud of the team's performance, maybe we deserve more_Game_Final_Haverts

LE FAVORITE — To contextualize such low odds, however, it is also necessary to take a look at those of the favorites: Manchester City leads with 26%, followed by Psg and Liverpool (16%), Bayern Munich (14%), Real Madrid (12%) ) and Chelsea (6.5%). Barcelona’s percentage was already low, but after the Bet365 draw it reduced it to 4.8%. More confident Snai sui blaugrana: 6.7%, level at which Antonio Conte’s Tottenham also stands.

With the Champions League we enter the heart of a season full of matches and events. The group stage of the 2022/23 season will be concentrated in two months due to the World Cup, from September to November: a unique opportunity for bettors, who with the start of European competitions are spoiled for choice of matches to bet on. For them, the bookmakers have reserved offers and welcome bonuses that can be used by betting on group stage matches and beyond. Here they are.

August 25, 2022 (change August 25, 2022 | 22:07)

