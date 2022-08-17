The first legs of the last preliminary round: 2-2 in Ibrox between the Scots and the Dutch. Norwegians beat Dinamo Zagreb 1-0, Danes beat Trabzonspor 2-1

The rain and the home factor, fully or almost confirmed, are the constants of the first evening of the last qualifying round of the Champions League, at the end of which the fourth pot will be completed in view of the draws. Only the Rangers fail to impose themselves, in an intense and spectacular match with the very high-paced PSV, which ends in a draw. Proof of thickness of Bodo / Glimt, which dominates in the initial phase and then holds up to the assault of Dinamo Zagreb. Copenhagen also wins against Trabzonspor: the Danes play a throw-in but are very effective in the opposing area. The return matches are scheduled for Wednesday 24th.

RANGERS-PSV 2-2 — The Dutch derby on the bench between Van Bronckhorst and Van Nistelrooy ends without winners at Ibrox. An incandescent atmosphere in Glasgow, but an incessant deluge under the direction of Orsato. The first chance is for the guests, with De Jong who kicks in the center of the area but does not frame the goal in the 4 ‘. It is the Scots who make the game, even if they don’t create much other than a weak shot by Tillman from the edge that Benitez has no problem blocking. At 37 ‘PSV took the lead, when Sangaré resolved a scrum in the area on the development of a corner. The balance is re-established after three minutes: at the end of a good phrasing on the trocar, Tavernier accommodates the ball to Colak who opens the plate and draws the corner to the right of the goalkeeper. The start of the second half is very hectic, both in the interventions with Orsato who shows two yellow cards in a few minutes, and in the occasions: first Colak tries diagonally, finding the opposition of Benitez; then Saibari challenges the Rangers defense and tries the forward touch that ends out (53 ‘). The Moroccan, looking for the first goal with the PSV shirt, tries again from the edge a few minutes later but raises the trajectory too much, so again with a diagonal that McLaughlin saves. The turning point seems to occur in the 70th minute, on the free kick kicked directly into the goal by Lawrence: Benitez sketches the hold but does not block and the ball slips into the net. Seven minutes later Obispo thinks about saving the Dutch, still on the active ball, turning with his head the nice cross from Gakpo. A spot on the work of Irrati at the Var: in the preceding minutes likewise, Colak trims a shot behind the head of Ramalho with the ball far away, a gesture that would have deserved the review of Orsato who could not see what had happened. Van Nistelrooy’s team also has the chance to overturn the result on Max’s foray, on which, however, McLaughlin intervenes promptly on exit. See also Equally disappointing in Belfast, Italy in the play-offs

Copenaghen-TRABZONSPOR 2-1 — Despite lacking Bruno Peres and Hamsik, it is the Turkish champions who have the initiative in the game (64% ownership), also taking too many risks. Just like it happens in the 9 ‘: Denswil loses a bloody ball close to the area, Claesson and Falk triangulate perfectly with the Swede who in a split slips Cakir on the near post. Possession of Trabzonspor does not find interesting outlets, so it is the Danes who almost double after half an hour. It is Haraldsson who has the opportunity to score, on a beautiful ball that cuts the penalty area, but with an empty goal he does not frame the mirror. At the beginning of the second half, Copenhagen also found the doubling: punctual Lerager at the far post to collect the side of Diks from a corner kick (48 ‘). Shortly after it is Omur who has a very interesting opportunity on the initiative of the newly entered Djaniny, the header from a good position, however, is not accurate. The Cape Verdean is very close to shortening the distances at 77 ‘always by air, Ryan rejects. Trabzonspor’s commitment is rewarded in the 79th minute: Bakasetas shoots from distance, Khocholava’s deflection with the knee is crucial to knock out his goalkeeper. In the final, the captain of the Greek national team also risks expulsion, with an orange card tackle on Falk that Oliver sanctions only with a yellow card.

BODO/GLIMT-DINAMO ZAGABRIA 1-0 — Unlike the result, the supremacy in terms of play is quite clear for the Bodo / Glimt. The first blast is from Wembangomo, who kicks from outside after an offensive sortie, but the shot is central (14 ‘). Definitely more dangerous Orsic, whose dry right is neutralized by Khaikin with a difficult intervention at the near post in the 27th minute. The push of the Norwegians is rewarded in the 36th minute: on Mugisha’s cross from the right, the usual Pellegrino stands out and signs the 1-0 goal. At the end of the first half, great header by Salvessen that hits the crossbar. Upon returning from the locker rooms, Pellegrino immediately tries again, with a placed from the edge that ends slightly to the side. Dinamo are looking forward around the hour of play, with the attempts of Orsic and Petkovic that worry the opposing defense more than the goalkeeper. Whoever goes one step away from a draw is Ademi with the head, Khaikin, however, is better and rejects. An excellent possibility also happens to Petkovic, who controls in a delightful way and resists the return of the Bodo defense, but opens his right too much and wastes everything. See also Prosecco Doc finds reception again: now the Police

