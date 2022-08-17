[NTDTV, Beijing time on August 16, 2022]NTDTV recommends popular news and video programs for readers every day.

The news that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang appeared in Guangdong was circulated on the Internet on the 16th, sparking speculation. If the news is true, it means that the Beidaihe secret meeting that lasted for more than two weeks has ended, and the preliminary results of the high-level personnel game surrounding the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have already been obtained.

Last week, Wall Street mogul and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon spoke on a number of issues on a client call, during which he urged the United States to stand up to China.

A person familiar with the matter recently revealed that Xi Jinping is confident in his re-election and is preparing for his post-reelection visit schedule. In November, after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he will travel abroad and meet US President Joe Biden face-to-face for the first time.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan of the Communist Party of China made an unusual statement when he inspected the epidemic in Hainan a few days ago, and did not mention Xi Jinping’s “dynamic clearing” epidemic prevention policy. Hainan officials publicly apologized, acknowledging the failure of the “social clearing” originally scheduled for August 12. Experts have analyzed that these signals reflect that Xi Jinping may be frustrated at the Beidaihe meeting.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently visited Myanmar. This is the first visit by a high-level Chinese Communist Party since the military government coup in Myanmar. Subsequently, Myanmar’s former democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to an additional six years in prison, and the Myanmar ambassador to China died unexpectedly. A series of incidents aroused concern.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is approaching, and Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” remarks have been heated up again. On August 16, the Communist Party Journal published the “common prosperity” proposed by Xi Jinping last year. According to foreign media reports, in the “common prosperity” movement, 10,000 rich Chinese will immigrate to other countries this year.

On August 15, local time, the Dutch court announced that the four defendants involved in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 will be sentenced on November 17, and four of them will be charged with murder.

On August 16, Shi Wenqing, the former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress, was sentenced to death with reprieve. He was accused of taking bribes of 195 million yuan (RMB, the same below) and illegal possession of firearms. Shi Wenqing was a former member of Zeng Qinghong’s Jiangxi Gang confidant Su Rong.

The CCP’s “dynamic clearing” has created a lot of absurd farces. The outbreak of the epidemic in Hainan Province has caused a large number of tourists to be stranded, and many places are not allowed to return to their hometowns. Hainan sent a letter to the Jiangsu government, threatening to sue the State Council if it refuses to accept tourists again.

Europe has been ravaged by heat waves in recent days and is facing the worst drought in 500 years, causing the water levels of many rivers to drop, and a historical site “Hunger Stone” is engraved with the warning – “When you see me, you will cry.” (hunger stones) emerged from the water again and attracted the attention of the world.

Recently, Shanghai residents have repeatedly encountered situations of shopping in shopping malls and being suddenly blocked by the authorities, which has become a new feature under the rule of the CCP. At the same time, the epidemic situation is heating up in various places, and the management and control are also constantly escalating. Among them, in Hainan Province, the hardest-hit area, due to the closure of the city by the authorities, there has been a food shortage crisis.

Recently, a video of a woman wearing a kimono on the street in Suzhou, Jiangsu was taken away by the police for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, which has attracted attention. Netizens ridiculed the CCP authorities: “What’s the crime of wearing a suit?” “Do I need to be arrested for using an iPhone?? That’s a product of the US imperialists!”

Four people were killed in a kindergarten hacking case in Anfu County, Jiangxi Province, three of them were female kindergarten teachers. However, many days have passed since the murder. So far, the names of the three kindergarten teachers are not known, and the only official media reports have been deleted, causing netizens to complain about it.

After She Zhijiang, the leader of the Cambodian underworld, was arrested in Thailand recently, the shocking crime of harvesting human organs from the “KK Park” controlled by him was exposed by the media. The period when She Zhijiang’s black career in Southeast Asia was developing rapidly was when Meng Jianzhu, the former secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Communist Party of China, took control of the public security and the political and legal system. Some media have suggested that this may be one of the actions of the Xi faction to sweep up Meng’s forces.

When the unfinished buildings in China triggered the rights protection of the owners, recently, 17 real estate developers including Poly and Greentown, the large central enterprises of the Communist Party of China, jointly submitted a report to the Hefei Municipal Government in Anhui, asking the authorities to take action against the “malicious rights protection” of the owners. The move aroused outside doubts and public criticism.

Since the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, tensions across the Taiwan Strait have risen sharply. The Wall Street Journal published an analysis that pointed out that Taiwan is the world‘s largest supplier of chips and is adjacent to one of the world‘s busiest shipping lanes. Blockade of Taiwan will certainly have a major impact on global business activities.

Chinese criminal gangs have established bases in many Southeast Asian countries, abducting people to engage in telecommunications fraud. According to foreign media reports, a base in Myanmar is ready to be transferred, and a large number of Chinese people need to be dealt with, and organs that are of no use value are harvested.

Many provinces and cities in China have once again experienced a power supply crisis. A few days ago, the Sichuan authorities ordered companies in most parts of the province to completely suspend production for six days, but did not mention when they would resume production.

Japanese automaker Mazda is considering moving parts production outside China. Mazda’s financial report released recently showed that due to China‘s lockdown and various uncertainties, Mazda’s operating loss in the first quarter of this fiscal year was nearly $150 million.

