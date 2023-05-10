Champions League – Vinicius De Bruyne vs Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City- Shangbao Indonesia

[Sina Sports News]At 3 o’clock in the morning on May 10th, in the first round of the Champions League semi-final, Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Manchester City at home. In the 36th minute, Camavinga made a long-distance attack on the left, and then distributed the ball to Vinicius in the middle. The latter shot the world wave from a long distance and scored, Real Madrid 1-0. In the 67th minute, Jingdong made a return from the front of the penalty area, and De Bruyne scored with a long-range shot with his right foot, Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City.

Real Madrid starting: 1- Courtois, 12- Camavinga, 4- Alaba, 22- Rudiger, 2- Carvajal, 8- Tony Cross (84’18-Chu Ame Ni), 10-Modric (87’6-Nacho), 15-Federico Valverde, 20-Vinisius, 21-Rodrigo (82’11-Asensio), 9- Benzema.

Manchester City starting: 31-Edson Morais, 2-Kyle Walker, 3-Ruben Dias, 25-Akanji, 5-Stones, 16-Rodri Hernand Si, 8-Gundoan, 17-De Bruyne, 20-Bernardo-Silva, 10-Glarish, 9-Haaland.