Home » Champions League – Vinicius De Bruyne vs Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City- Shangbao Indonesia
Sports

Champions League – Vinicius De Bruyne vs Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City- Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
Champions League – Vinicius De Bruyne vs Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City- Shangbao Indonesia

May 10, 2023 at 21:33 PM

73

[Sina Sports News]At 3 o’clock in the morning on May 10th, in the first round of the Champions League semi-final, Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Manchester City at home. In the 36th minute, Camavinga made a long-distance attack on the left, and then distributed the ball to Vinicius in the middle. The latter shot the world wave from a long distance and scored, Real Madrid 1-0. In the 67th minute, Jingdong made a return from the front of the penalty area, and De Bruyne scored with a long-range shot with his right foot, Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City.

Real Madrid starting: 1- Courtois, 12- Camavinga, 4- Alaba, 22- Rudiger, 2- Carvajal, 8- Tony Cross (84’18-Chu Ame Ni), 10-Modric (87’6-Nacho), 15-Federico Valverde, 20-Vinisius, 21-Rodrigo (82’11-Asensio), 9- Benzema.

Manchester City starting: 31-Edson Morais, 2-Kyle Walker, 3-Ruben Dias, 25-Akanji, 5-Stones, 16-Rodri Hernand Si, 8-Gundoan, 17-De Bruyne, 20-Bernardo-Silva, 10-Glarish, 9-Haaland.

See also  Japan's TEPCO will suspend the excavation of the Fukushima nuclear sewage discharge tunnel or postpone it- Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Mark Noble on Declan Rice, David Moyes and...

Chess: Chessqueen Alexandra Kosteniuk under time pressure at...

NBA’s Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Inter vs AC Milan in the Champions League:...

forward together! The maneuvers in attack, however, are...

Livestream – the draw of the preliminary round...

how did 2003 go?- Corriere TV

New head coach: Enochs should save Jahn Regensburg...

Put away from Paris, PSG is betting everything...

Formula 1: Sky must act – this is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy