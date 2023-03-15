Home Sports Champions: Zhang, I’d like the derby with Milan in the quarter-finals – Football
(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 14 – “An exciting night, hard work and sacrifices by the club which have been reflected in the goals achieved in recent years. Inter are now where they belong. We are very happy with the result, Inter must always compete at the highest level. Competing at the highest level is an obligation for Inter. We want to continue to compete at the highest level in Europe, that’s our goal” Inter president Steven Zhang said in an interview with Sport Mediaset . “What is my dream? Like Inter, the international stage is what belongs to us. Going to the end means bringing numerous trophies to the team. Derby in the quarterfinals? Any team is strong, but looking at the last seven years, the Milan derbies they gave me so many emotions, I’d like to play the derby with Milan,” he added to Sky. (HANDLE).

