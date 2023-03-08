U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifier China beats Philippines 6-0 in first matchFly into the homes of ordinary people

On March 8th, Beijing time, the first round of the first round of the U20 Women’s Football Asian Cup qualifier ended a competition. The Chinese U20 Women’s Football Team beat the Philippines U20 Women’s Football Team 6-0. In the first half, Huo Yuexin scored two goals and Zou Mengyao scored a goal; in the second half, Lu Jiayu and Ouyang Yuhuan scored two goals in five minutes, and Qiao Ruiqi scored a goal to seal the victory.

In the 9th minute, Yin Lihong scored the ball cleverly, and Huo Yuexin broke into the penalty area from the left and scored from a small angle at the far corner! The Chinese team leads 1-0!

In the 22nd minute, the Chinese team made a pass from the left. The Philippine defensive player made a mistake in front of the goal. Zou Mengyao pushed and scored! The Chinese team leads 2-0!

In the 35th minute, Ouyang Yuhuan single-handedly broke into the penalty area and sent a cross. Huo Yuexin pushed the empty goal and scored his second goal of the game! The Chinese team leads 3-0!

In the 69th minute, Wang Aifang sent a long pass after stealing from midfield, Lu Jiayu stepped in to face the attacking goalkeeper, and volleyed with his left foot to score! The Chinese team leads 4-0!

In the 74th minute, Ouyang Yuhuan received a wonderful pass from his teammate from the right in the penalty area, and calmly pushed a shot from a close corner to score the goal! The Chinese team leads 5-0!

In the 81st minute, the Filipino player tackled Li Tingying in the penalty area, the referee awarded a penalty kick, and Qiao Ruiqi made a penalty kick! The Chinese team sealed the victory 6-0!

In the end, the Chinese U20 women’s football team beat the Philippine U20 women’s football team 6-0 and got off to a good start! At 17:00 on March 10th, Beijing time, the Chinese team will play against the Chinese Hong Kong team.