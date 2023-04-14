Original title: China Gymnastics Elite Challenge will fight Chengdu Zou Jingyuan to warm up for the Universiade

The new event launched by the Gymnastics Management Center of the General Administration of Sports of China and the Chinese Gymnastics Association – China Gymnastics Elite Challenge (Chengdu Station) will start on April 16 at the Hongxing Road Square in Chengdu, including Zou Jingyuan, Zhang Boheng, Wei Xiaoyuan and Tang Qianjing. The main members of the Chinese national gymnastics team will compete fiercely in the two events of men’s parallel bars and women’s balance beam.

In the men’s parallel bars event, the most concerned is undoubtedly the Tokyo Olympic champion Zou Jingyuan. At the Tokyo Olympics, Zou Jingyuan won the gold medal in the men’s parallel bars event with a set of extremely difficult movements and perfect performance. On November 7 last year, at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships held in the UK, Zou Jingyuan won the championship again, demonstrating his super strength in parallel bars.

Recently, Zou Jingyuan said in an interview with the media that if there is no accident, he will participate in the Chengdu Universiade that will open in July this year. The Gymnastics Elite Challenge can also be regarded as Zou Jingyuan’s “early warm-up” for the Universiade. What kind of difficult and highly completed movements he will use to conquer the referees and the audience is undoubtedly very exciting.

Zhang Boheng, who just celebrated his 22nd birthday recently, is also very strong. He won the gold medal in the men’s floor exercise at the National Championship at the age of 17, and he has shown a better and better development trend in recent years. In 2018, Zhang Boheng was selected into the Chinese National Gymnastics Team. After more systematic and scientific training, he won the men’s individual all-around silver medal in the British World Championships last year. Zhang Boheng is good at floor exercise and horizontal bars, but it doesn’t affect his attack on Olympic champion Zou Jingyuan in the parallel bars event. What kind of sparks will be created between the two will be one of the biggest highlights on the scene.

In contrast, You Hao, who was selected to the Chinese National Gymnastics Team in 2012, is a veteran who does his part. At the Tokyo Olympics, he won the silver medal in the men’s rings. In September 2021, You Hao won the gold medal for the men’s gymnastics team, the silver medal for men’s parallel bars, and the bronze medal for men’s rings at the 14th Games. The reason why he is still 31 years old this year is that he wants to fight for the Paris Olympics next year. As a seasoned veteran, what kind of performance You Hao will show in the gymnastics elite competition to show his persistence and perseverance is also expected.

Like You Hao, Sun Wei can be regarded as the “big brother” in the Chinese national gymnastics team. After 2016, Sun Wei gradually entered the public eye. As an all-round player, he is relatively average in all six events, and his results in the horizontal bar event are relatively outstanding. In the men’s individual all-around final of the Tokyo Olympics, Sun Wei finished the all-around competition with anesthesia due to injury. After the last horizontal bar landed steadily, he gave a gentleman’s salute to the field, which seemed to prove that he was still focused and determined to climb the peak.

The women’s balance beam event will be led by Wei Xiaoyuan, who has won the World Gymnastics Championships consecutively. She is currently in full swing. In June 2019, Wei Xiaoyuan won the third place in women’s uneven bars and the runner-up in women’s balance beam in the first World Youth Gymnastics Championships. In 2020, she won her first adult national championship in the uneven bars final of the National Gymnastics Championship. In September 2021, Wei Xiaoyuan once again won the women’s individual all-around championship in the 14th National Games; Gymnastics Championship women’s uneven bars champion. The balance beam is not Wei Xiaoyuan’s strongest point, but with her strong psychological quality and rich experience in competitions, she will definitely have an impact on high scores.

Tang Xijing, the silver medalist of the women’s balance beam Tokyo Olympics, is also outstanding. As early as the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Tang Xijing had already made her mark. She won the balance beam gold medal at that time and was also regarded as the future star of Chinese women’s gymnastics. At the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships, 16-year-old Tang Xijing won the silver medal in the women’s all-around, and at the same time set the best result of the Chinese women’s team in international competitions since 2011. As a media comment said: In the era when Biles ruled women’s gymnastics, the appearance of Tang Xijing made people see the hope of another breakthrough for Chinese women’s all-around.

Luo Rui, who was born in 2005, already has rich experience in competitions. In July 2021, the Chinese National Gymnastics Team announced the list of players for the Tokyo Olympics, and Luo Rui was selected as a women’s substitute. At the 14th National Games to be held in 2021, she represented the Guangdong team in the women’s gymnastics team competition and won a gold medal, as well as a bronze medal in the women’s individual all-around.

Zhang Jin, who was selected for the Chinese National Gymnastics Team in 2013, has also won many honors. In March 2018, in the Stuttgart station of the Gymnastics World Cup, Zhang Jin won the first all-around championship of Chinese women’s gymnastics in seven years; in the Asian Games in Jakarta in August of the same year, she won the women’s team championship and the women’s balance beam third place again. In June 2022, Zhang Jin won the women’s individual all-around championship and the women’s team championship at the Asian Gymnastics Championships.

In addition to the above-mentioned 8 star-studded athletes, there are 8 other athletes who will be determined through the ongoing National Gymnastics Championship. The ultra-luxury lineup group also indicates that the competition in this Chinese Gymnastics Elite Challenge (Chengdu Station) will be extremely fierce, and the exciting and suspenseful competition is the best reward for the audience!

