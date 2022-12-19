Original title: China-Russia Winter Youth Games ice events start

The third China-Russia Winter Youth Games will enter its first competition day on December 17.

In the Changchun Wuhuan Gymnasium, the short track speed skating event held men’s and women’s 1,500-meter and mixed 2,000-meter relay competitions. In the end, in the women’s 1500m race, Chinese player Zhang Jianing won the championship. Liu Jinxun won the first place in the men’s 1500m. In the 2000m relay final, the Chinese team composed of Liu Fulin, Liu Jinxun, Song Yifei and Zhang Jianing won the championship.

Russian coach Nikolai Tretyakov said in an interview that this sports meeting is a bridge of friendship between China and Russia. Through the competition of multiple events, the young athletes of both sides will be well trained and improved. Talking about this trip to China, he said: “This is the second time I have come to China. I met some athletes and coaches in China and established good friendship with them. I am very happy to come to Changchun. It is a beautiful city. This competition has created an excellent opportunity for athletes from both China and Russia, and I hope they can exchange ideas here and enhance mutual understanding.”

In the Jilin Provincial Speed ​​Skating Hall, the speed skating event 1500 meters and short-distance team pursuit competitions were held in the morning. Li Wenhao from Shijiazhuang ranked first in the men’s 1500m race with a time of 1:53.41. Talking about the process of embarking on the road of speed skating, Li Wenhao said that when he was a child, he went skating with his parents by chance, and the more he skating, the more he liked it, so he decided to develop professionally in skating. Li Wenhao said: “I am very happy to have achieved good results in this competition between athletes from the two countries. I hope to be on the world‘s highest podium in the future.” In the women’s 1500m competition, Russia’s Anastasia Semyonova Won first place. In the men’s team pursuit, the Chinese team ranked first. The Russian team won the first place in the women’s team pursuit.

The curling mixed doubles match kicked off. During the competition, athletes from both sides used their skills and brainpower to learn from each other and communicate with each other. Chinese athlete Yang Chunbaixue said in an interview after the game: “The China-Russia Winter Youth Games is an opportunity to exchange and exchange skills. I will take every game and every ball seriously. Through the game, my level will be improved. I can learn a lot technically.” Talking about her long-term goals in curling, Yang Chun Baixue said: “In the future, I will definitely go to a higher level, so that everyone can see a different future. Same me.” (Reporter Zhang Zheng Zhang Kuan Luo Tianchu)

