China’s ITTF Mixed Team World Cup wins four consecutive games: Wang Manyu’s condition improves and Fan Zhendong shows patience-Sports-China Engineering Network

China’s ITTF Mixed Team World Cup Wins Four Consecutive Games

China’s table tennis team continued its dominance at the 2023 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, securing its fourth consecutive victory in the second stage of the competition in Chengdu. The team defeated the Slovak team 8-1, showing strong form and skill on the table.

The second stage of the competition proved to be more intense and challenging, with the Chinese team facing a higher level of competition. As the team with the best performance in the first stage, they advanced to the second stage with confidence. According to the rules of the competition, teams that competed against each other in the first stage would no longer face off, and their head-to-head results would be counted towards the final total score.

In a lineup change, Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Yidi partnered in the mixed doubles match, securing a victory after a tough start. Wang Manyu showcased a strong recovery from her previous upset, winning her women’s singles match against Balazova in three straight sets. Fan Zhendong also showed patience and skill in his men’s singles match, securing another win for the team.

Looking ahead, the National Table Tennis Team will face a one-day double match against the Chinese Taipei team and the French team on December 7, posing a big test for the physical fitness of the players. With their exceptional performance so far, the Chinese team is poised to continue their winning streak in the competition.

Share this: Facebook

X

