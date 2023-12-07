“Diablo 4” version 1.2.3 is updated, and the endgame dungeon “Ziel’s Slaughterhouse” is online | news

Blizzard Entertainment Announces Launch of “Diablo IV” 1.2.3 Update

Blizzard Entertainment has announced the launch of the 1.2.3 update file for “Diablo IV” on the 6th of this month. This update introduces the new challenge dungeon “Ziel’s Slaughterhouse” and brings significant improvements to the nightmare dungeon glyph experience.

“Ziel’s Slaughterhouse” is the end-game event in the first season of Diablo 4. Players must defeat Lord Zil’s men within a time limit, and to enter the dungeon, they must complete all chapters of the season journey, unlock recipes, and craft the “Bloodforged Emblem.”

The difficulty of this final dungeon is not low, as players will be tested on their ability to kill all the enemies and defeat the blood-seeking apostles under Lord Zil within 10 minutes. Success will lead to entry into the next level of the slaughterhouse.

Completing each level of the slaughterhouse will grant players the recipe for making the next level of blood-forged emblem. Additionally, the update introduces the enchantment preview function, allowing players to view the complete list of affixes in the enchantment menu through the new “View Possible Affixes” button.

The 1.2.3 update file for “Diablo IV” is now available, and for more detailed information, players are encouraged to check the official blog. This update is sure to bring new challenges and experiences to “Diablo IV” players worldwide.

