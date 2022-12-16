Home Sports Chinese and Russian teenagers prepare for the 3rd China-Russia Winter Youth Games in Changchun
Chinese and Russian teenagers prepare for the 3rd China-Russia Winter Youth Games in Changchun

Chinese and Russian teenagers prepare for the 3rd China-Russia Winter Youth Games in Changchun

Original title: Chinese and Russian teenagers prepare for the 3rd China-Russia Winter Youth Games in Changchun

On December 15, Chinese figure skaters trained before the competition at the Wuhuan Gymnasium in Changchun.

On the same day, young athletes from China and Russia participated in the pre-competition field adaptation training for the 3rd China-Russia Winter Youth Games in Changchun City, Jilin Province.

The Games will officially start in Changchun on the 17th. During the three-day competition, athletes will compete in eight major events: speed skating, short track speed skating, figure skating, curling, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, snowboarding and freestyle skiing. This event is an important event of the China-Russia Sports Exchange Year.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On December 15, Russian figure skaters trained before the competition at the Wuhuan Gymnasium in Changchun.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On December 15, at the Wuhuan Gymnasium in Changchun, Russian figure skaters cheered for Chinese athletes participating in training.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On December 15, Russian figure skaters watched Chinese athletes train from the sidelines at the Wuhuan Gymnasium in Changchun.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On December 15, at the Lianhuashan Ski Resort in Changchun, Chinese freestyle skiing aerials athletes trained before the competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On December 15, at the Lianhuashan Ski Resort in Changchun, Chinese snowboarders trained before the competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On December 15, at the Lianhuashan Ski Resort in Changchun, Chinese freestyle skiing aerials athletes trained before the competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On December 15, at the Wuhuan Gymnasium in Changchun, Russian figure skaters paid tribute to Chinese athletes on the sidelines during training.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On December 15, at the Lianhuashan Ski Resort in Changchun, Chinese freestyle skiing aerials athletes made mistakes during pre-competition training.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On December 15, Chinese figure skaters trained before the competition at the Wuhuan Gymnasium in Changchun.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On December 15, at the Lianhuashan Ski Resort in Changchun, Chinese snowboarders (left) trained before the competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On December 15, at the Lianhuashan Ski Resort in Changchun, Chinese freestyle skiing aerials athletes trained before the competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On December 15, at the Lianhuashan Ski Resort in Changchun, Russian snowboarders trained before the competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On December 15, Chinese figure skaters trained before the competition at the Wuhuan Gymnasium in Changchun. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang (Xu Chang)

