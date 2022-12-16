On December 16, FAW Toyota’s first domestic mid-to-high-end MPV Gravia (configuration|inquiry) was officially launched. The new car released a total of four models, priced at 355,800 yuan to 410,800 yuan.

Based on the TNGA-K platform, Grevia has a large body size of 5175mm*1995mm*1785mm, a golden eye projection LED headlight system, a dynamic bee mesh front grille, and the front face of the model is very dynamic and tense.

The rhythmic streamlined body is supported by 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, making the body proportions more coordinated. The flying-wing sports tail, combined with the “T”-shaped taillights, brings users a brand-new visual enjoyment.

Grevia’s wheelbase is as long as 3060mm, which can easily realize a spacious and comfortable 2+2+3 seat layout, and a variety of space changes can not only meet the car needs of family camping or self-driving travel, but also meet multiple scenarios such as business reception .

Grevia is equipped with four-zone independent automatic air-conditioning, and the leather seats in the first and second rows have heating and ventilation functions. At the same time, Grevia’s second-row seats support ultra-long distance sliding back and forth, and adopt an independent seat design, with independent electric leg rests and comfortable armrests. Privacy glass and blackout curtains, together with the ANC active noise reduction system, can also provide an exclusive private environment for family members or business partners in the car.

Grevia is equipped with THS II Toyota 2.5L dual-engine hybrid power system, matched with E-CVT electronic continuously variable transmission system, with a comprehensive maximum power of 183kW. Grevia is also equipped with front MacPherson and rear double-wishbone independent suspension, which can effectively filter road feedback, suppress vibration, and provide strong support when driving in curves.

In terms of safety, in addition to the standard configuration of Toyota Safety Sense, Grevia is also equipped with a series of intelligent safety configurations such as PVM panoramic monitoring system, PKSB parking anti-collision assist system, and the 9 SRS air-conditioning system equipped with the whole series. air bag.

A 12.3-inch full LCD color TFT multifunctional information display, a 12.3-inch color central control touch display, and a 10-inch color HUD head-up display system are the core components of a three-screen linkage smart display. It also supports smart voice interaction, allowing users to easily realize smart Online navigation, smart car life service.

In addition, for the Grevia welfare version designed for the elderly or people with disabilities, through the remote control or the lift switch on the seat, the Grevia second-row welfare seats can automatically slide and rotate out of the car, so that Riders get great convenience.

This time, FAW Toyota Grevia also brought users “exclusive peace of mind services” to ensure that users travel worry-free. From now on, if you buy Grevia, you can enjoy free door-to-door pick-up and delivery service (only supported by some dealerships), 4 years/100,000 kilometers of free basic maintenance and vehicle warranty, as well as a lifetime warranty for dual-engine power batteries (limited to the first term Owners, only for non-commercial use vehicles).