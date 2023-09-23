Chinese Athletes Aim for Success in the Hangzhou Asian Games

Chinese Athletes Ready to Shine at Hangzhou Asian Games

The highly anticipated Hangzhou Asian Games is set to begin, with multiple sports already underway, including football, volleyball, sand volleyball, rowing, and more. The Chinese sports delegation is geared up to take part in a total of 38 major events and 407 minor events.

Chinese athletes have shown great perseverance and dedication, overcoming the challenges of consecutive competitions and adjusting their performance to excel at the Asian Games. The weightlifting team, for example, recently made headlines at the World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Three members of the Chinese weightlifting team broke five world records and brought home an impressive haul of 20 golds, 10 silvers, and three bronzes. Bi Donghai, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Weightlifting, Wrestling, and Judo Sports Management Center, expressed optimism for the upcoming Asian Games, stating that the team has carefully analyzed their experiences from the World Championships and aims to achieve outstanding results.

The Chinese table tennis team has also been hard at work, conducting closed training camps and participating in warm-up drills, including the Asian Table Tennis Championships. The team’s efforts have paid off, with head coach Li Xun noting improved team cohesion and overall performance.

The Chinese diving team is set on surpassing themselves at the Asian Games, with the ultimate goal of accumulating strength for the Paris Olympics. Tokyo Olympic champion Wang Zongyuan will compete in the men’s one-meter and three-meter springboard events, hoping to achieve excellent results in both.

Meanwhile, the Chinese shooting team has seamlessly shifted their focus from the World Championships to preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games. Wang Lian, deputy director of the Shooting and Archery Sports Management Center, revealed that the team considers the Asian Games as a crucial test before the upcoming Olympic Games. Targeted training and careful preparation have been underway, with the aim of achieving great results.

The Chinese sports delegation also recognizes the Hangzhou Asian Games as a significant training opportunity for major events like track and field, swimming, and gymnastics. Gong Lijiao, Feng Bin, Wang Jianan, and other Olympic and World Championship champions are among the 62 athletes representing the Chinese track and field team. The swimming team, led by Zhang Yufei, Qin Haiyang, and Li Bingjie, is determined to strive for gold and gain valuable experience for the Paris Olympics.

The Chinese sailing and windsurfing team, consisting mostly of young athletes born in the 2000s, are optimistic after their success at the World Sailing Championships in August. With 14 athletes competing in 10 events, the team is poised to achieve impressive results.

The gymnastics teams, both men’s and women’s, are ready to showcase their skills and training level. Zou Jingyuan, the Tokyo Olympic parallel bars champion, expressed the primary goal of winning the men’s team championship, while the women’s team aims to shine individually as well.

In martial arts, the Wushu Routine and Wushu Sanda teams have undergone intensive training and are confident in their abilities. Team leaders Li Qiang and Li Jie expressed high hopes for success at the Asian Games.

As the Hangzhou Asian Games unfolds, Chinese athletes are poised to shine and make their mark in the international sporting arena. With dedication, preparation, and great determination, they aim to achieve outstanding results while also using the event as a stepping stone towards the Paris Olympics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

