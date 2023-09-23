Producer Ed Boon Reveals Attempt to Include John Wick in ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ as Guest Character

Mortal Kombat Fans Disappointed as John Wick DLC Doesn’t Make the Cut

In the world of “Mortal Kombat,” the anticipation for new DLC characters is always high. Fans love the unexpected guest characters that are often included, and the latest installment, “Mortal Kombat 1,” is no exception. However, fans were left disappointed as one potential guest character, John Wick, didn’t make the cut.

According to Ed Boon, the producer of the series, the team behind “Mortal Kombat” was eager to have John Wick join the game. Boon revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine that the team tried to secure the rights for the character but were unsuccessful. It is speculated that Lionsgate, the studio that owns the rights to the “John Wick” series, was unwilling to license the character.

One of the possible reasons for Lionsgate’s reluctance to provide the rights could be the violent nature of “Mortal Kombat.” Agreeing to have the character appear in the game would mean subjecting John Wick to various exaggerated and fatal finishing moves. Given John Wick’s reputation as a murderous protagonist, it’s understandable why the studio might have reservations.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the inclusion of John Wick in “Mortal Kombat” as DLC for years. The character’s terrifying persona would fit well within the game’s violent world. However, their hopes were dashed when Keanu Reeves, the actor who portrays John Wick, expressed his opinion on the matter. During an interview, Reeves stated that he believed John Wick should stay in his own world and not join the “Mortal Kombat” universe.

It is unknown whether both parties’ opinions have changed since then. However, Lionsgate’s current focus on developing the “John Wick” series on its own could be another reason for their reluctance to provide the rights. The studio has plans for a AAA-level adaptation, a spin-off series, and additional sequels and spin-off movies.

If John Wick were to appear in “Mortal Kombat 1,” Ed Boon would likely have hoped to have Keanu Reeves provide the character’s voice. Boon previously expressed his desire to have well-known actors voice each character in the game, but only a few of these plans were realized. Megan Fox voiced the character Nitara, while action movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme provided the voice for Johnny Cage in a parallel time and space.

Despite the disappointment surrounding the absence of John Wick, fans can still look forward to other exciting DLC characters. Leaked rumors suggest that future releases will include Doom Slayer, Conan the Barbarian, Ghostface Killer from “Scream,” Deathstroke from DC Comics, and a female Joker.

While the inclusion of these characters will undoubtedly please fans, the absence of John Wick will remain a missed opportunity for “Mortal Kombat” enthusiasts. Perhaps in future installments, the character will finally make his way into the game, providing an exciting and lethal addition to the roster.

