Chinese men’s team prepares for World Table Tennis Championship qualifiers-Sports-中工网

Original title: Chinese men’s team prepares for World Table Tennis Championship qualifiers

On January 7, Fan Zhendong warmed up during training.

On the same day, the Chinese National Men’s Table Tennis Team trained in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 7, Wang Chuqin was in training.

On the same day, the Chinese National Men’s Table Tennis Team trained in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 7, Wang Hao, the head coach of the Chinese men’s team, was watching the training.

On the same day, the Chinese National Men’s Table Tennis Team trained in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 7, Liang Jingkun warmed up during training.

On the same day, the Chinese National Men’s Table Tennis Team trained in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 7, Lin Gaoyuan warmed up during training.

On the same day, the Chinese National Men’s Table Tennis Team trained in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 7th, Fan Zhendong was in training.

On the same day, the Chinese National Men’s Table Tennis Team trained in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 7th, Fan Zhendong was in training.

On the same day, the Chinese National Men’s Table Tennis Team trained in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 7, Wang Chuqin warmed up during training.

On the same day, the Chinese National Men’s Table Tennis Team trained in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 7, Fan Zhendong warmed up during training.

On the same day, the Chinese National Men’s Table Tennis Team trained in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 7, Fan Zhendong warmed up during training.

On the same day, the Chinese National Men’s Table Tennis Team trained in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 7, Fan Zhendong warmed up during training.

On the same day, the Chinese National Men’s Table Tennis Team trained in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 7, Wang Hao (left), the head coach of the Chinese men’s team, was watching the training of the players.

On the same day, the Chinese National Men’s Table Tennis Team trained in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

