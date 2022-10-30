Original title: Guangzhou City team beat Hebei team (quote)

In 100 Chinese Super League shows, Ye Chugui scored twice (theme)

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Su Xong reported: In the face of the “Deputy Squad Leader” Hebei Team of the Chinese Super League, Guangzhou City Team not only kept a clean sheet on the 29th, but also scored a big score, winning 4-0 at the Wuyuanhe Stadium in Haikou. This is also after Li Weifeng took charge of the coach. , the team’s 12th point in seven games. Ye Chugui ushered in the milestone of 100 games in the Chinese Super League, scoring twice and was elected the best player in the game.

In this campaign, Guangzhou City team Tang Miao and Chang Feiya started together, together with Guillerme and Gui Hong, the midfield lineup was the most luxurious of the season. However, in the first half, the Guangzhou City team’s offensive was not as violent as expected, and Ye Chugui only made a breakthrough in stoppage time. At that time, Ye Chugui blasted the world wave on the right edge of the penalty area, and the Guangzhou City team led 1-0.

It is worth mentioning that in the 31st minute of the game, Gui Hong tripped when he dunked the Hebei goalkeeper Bao Yaxiong with a single-handed ball, and the latter left the field with a head injury. As some players were trapped in Datong due to the epidemic and were unable to accompany the team, the Hebei team only had Bao Yaxiong as a goalkeeper, but had no choice but to send defender Liu Runnan as a guest goalkeeper.

As a result, the strength gap between the two teams is even more obvious. In the second half, the Guangzhou City team had a more violent offensive after a series of substitutions. The team had only 5 shots in the first half, but 11 in the second half. In the 66th minute, the Guangzhou City team launched an attack from the flank and shot the goal on the back of the defender’s arm. The referee Ma Ning ran to the sidelines to check and made a penalty kick. Ye Chugui made it overnight and helped Guangzhou City lead 2-0.

In the 77th minute, Gui Hong took a long shot and entered the net after changing the line, 3-0! In stoppage time, Song Wenjie also scored another goal with a long shot, 4-0! Winning this game, the Guangzhou City team reached 15 points, only 2 points away from the fourth-to-last Wuhan Yangtze River in the standings. The Hebei team continued to set the record for the longest losing streak in the history of the Super League with a 15-game losing streak.

Guangzhou City also had two goals ruled out in this campaign. They were Guillerme’s offside first in the 32nd minute, and Jinbo’s single-handed goal in the 52nd minute.

Although they won 4-0, Li Weifeng commented after the game that the first half was the worst half played by the team since he led the team for two months. “I struggled and struggled, maybe my lineup was too idealistic. Back in the break, I told every player that what I wanted was a team, not one or two stars. On the field, all attackers wanted to win. Everyone wants to control the ball for two or three seconds, then there will be problems in the whole game.” He praised the performance of Gui Hong and Ye Chugui on the striker: “Gui Hong is currently keeping up with the rhythm of the team’s training and games. , The last two games have been very good, Ye Chugui himself has the level of a good player, the only thing he has to do is to have a healthy body, that’s enough.”

After scoring 12 points in seven games, Li Weifeng admitted that the road to relegation is still very long, but from these few rounds, players can find out how good they are. What they need to do next is to tighten the relegation string in their minds. .