Chinese Super League: Qingdao Manatee beats Beijing Guoan

On April 25, players of the Qingdao Manatee team celebrated after scoring a goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

On the same day, in the third round of the 2023 Chinese Football Association Super League held in Qingdao, Shandong, the Qingdao Manatee team defeated the Beijing Guoan team 3-1 at home.

On April 25, Qingdao Manatee player Saric (right) celebrated after scoring a goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

On April 25, Qingdao Manatee player Xu Dong (third from left) and Beijing Guoan player Ngadeu (third from right) competed for the top of the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

On April 25, Beijing Guoan player Ademi (second from left) dribbled a breakthrough during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

On April 25, Beijing Guoan player Zhang Xizhe (right) held the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

On April 25, Ademi (second from right), a player of the Beijing Guoan team, took a shot during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

On April 25, Qingdao Manatee player Xu Dong (right) competed with Beijing Guoan player Wang Ziming in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

On April 25, Wang Jianming (front), a player of the Qingdao Manatee team, held the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

On April 25, goalkeeper Mou Pengfei (above) of the Qingdao Manatee team made a save during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

On April 25, Gomez, head coach of the Qingdao Manatee team, picked up the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

On April 25, Beijing Guoan coach Stanley questioned the penalty during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

On April 25, the referee Zhen Wei checked the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

On April 25, the referee Zhen Wei (second from right) was refereeing the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

