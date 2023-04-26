Four Peking Opera films released nationwide for the first time- Talent Employment- Market Information Network

Original title: Four Peking Opera films released nationwide for the first time

The four Peking Opera films “Siro Visits His Mother”, “Red Mansion Eryou”, “The Meeting of Heroes Borrowing the East Wind” and “Wen Ji Returns to Han” were screened nationwide for the first time on the 25th. This is an important achievement of the creative transformation and development of the “Peking Opera Film Project”. According to Xia Gang, a distinguished professor of Beijing Film Academy, the “Peking Opera Film Project” that uses films to preserve Peking Opera classics can permanently pass on the demeanor of the best contemporary Peking Opera artists and musicians through video preservation.

In 2011, the “Peking Opera Film Project” was launched, and a group of the best contemporary Peking Opera artists and film creators joined it. With awe of opera and Peking Opera, they fully developed the characteristics of Peking Opera art from the perspective of film art. Showcasing the charm of traditional opera, combining film and Peking opera, a number of classic Peking opera film works such as “Dragon and Phoenix Blessing”, “Farewell My Concubine”, “Zhenguan Grand Event” and “The Orphan of Zhao” have been tempered.

After years of technical exploration and artistic integration, four newly produced Peking opera films “Silang Visits His Mother”, “Red Mansion Eryou”, “The Meeting of Heroes Borrowing the East Wind” and “Wen Ji Returning to Han” have been officially released nationwide. The works include visual Modern film techniques including special effects, and content with the flavor of Peking Opera have attracted the attention of many fans outside the circle.

Director Ma Chongjie believes that “movies focus on realism, while opera focuses on freehand brushwork. The combination of the two arts complements each other, and with the continuous development and evolution of the film industry’s production technology, it also provides a broader space for the outward extension of the Peking Opera stage.” He took the Peking Opera movie “Si Lang Visits His Mother” directed by him as an example. In the classic “Zotting the Palace”, he not only used the spatial structure of the Peking Opera stage to build part of the scene, but also used the technology of film visual effects. In the studio with only a few pillars, a splendid palace was built, and the grand scenes in Peking opera movies were constructed, so that the audience could feel the true state of mind of Yang Silang when he returned to Songying after thousands of miles away. (Reporter Niu Mengdi)

