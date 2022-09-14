Original title: Chinese Super League – Xie Weijun scored Dili Murati injury and retreated Henan 0 to 1 Jinmen Tigers

On September 14th, Beijing time, in the 18th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, a focus battle was launched between Henan Songshan Longmen and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. In the first half, Su Yuanjie assisted Xie Weijun to score a header, but neither side achieved anything in the second half. In the end, Henan Songshan Longmen lost 0-1 to Tianjin Jinmen Tigers.

Less than two minutes into the game, Su Yuanjie made a cross from the right, Xie Weijun jumped high and pressed the opponent’s central defender to score a header, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers lead 1-0. In the 6th minute of the game, Huang Zichang caught the ball in the penalty area, turned and hit the goal, and was confiscated by Fang Jingqi. In the 7th minute of the game, Su Yuanjie was shown a yellow card for a tactical foul. In the 10th minute of the game, Xie Weijun stole the ball in the frontcourt and entered the penalty area, then hit the goal from a small angle and was blocked by the opponent. In the 15th minute of the game, Song Yue injured his foot when he played the ball in the backcourt. In the 26th minute of the game, Button was brought down by Feng Boxuan when he dribbled the ball inside from the right, and then Rosa took a free kick to the back of the penalty area, and Andujar headed the goal but it was offside.

In the 32nd minute of the game, Ke Zhao was shown a yellow card for fouling Bai Yuefeng with a shovel. In the 37th minute of the game, Huang Zichang was shown a yellow card for knocking down Wang Qiuming from the back. In the 43rd minute of the game, Xie Weijun was knocked to the ground by Pina when he was in possession of the ball in midfield, and then a stretcher came into the field to carry him out of the field. In the 44th minute of the game, Huang Zichang dribbled the ball from the right and was pushed down from behind by Wang Qiuming. Then Huang Zichang fell to the ground, and the team doctor immediately entered the field to deal with him briefly. In the 2nd minute of stoppage time, Button received the ball from the right and entered the penalty area. Under the interference of Pina, he shot wide from a small angle. In the 3rd minute of stoppage time, Bai Yuefeng brought down Huang Zichang in front of the penalty area line, and then Ke Zhao took a free kick and attacked the goal slightly higher. At the end of the first half, Henan Songshan Longmen temporarily trailed Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 0-1.

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 50th minute of the game, Andujar was shown a yellow card for expressing dissatisfaction. In the 53rd minute of the game, a verbal conflict broke out between Xie Weijun and Shunic, and then the referee called them aside for persuasion. In the 58th minute of the game, Barton was brought down by the opponent, and then he was taken out on a stretcher. In the 60th minute of the game, Xie Weijun forced a breakthrough from the right and was knocked down by Yang Shuai. Then Merida took a free kick to the penalty area and the result directly drew the bottom line. In the 63rd minute of the game, Pina missed a long shot from outside the penalty area. Before that, Henan Songshan Longmen crossed from the right and hit Su Yuanjie’s arm in the penalty area. Then the referee confirmed after communicating with the video assistant referee. No penalty.

In the 67th minute of the game, Dili Murati fell to the ground without the ball, and then the team doctor entered the field to signal that he could not continue the game, and Liu Yixin came on the bench. In the 69th minute of the game, Zhong Yihao caught the ball on the left side of the penalty area and turned to hit the goal at a small angle, but the ball hit the side net. In the 70th minute of the game, Song Yue was shown a yellow card for delaying the game. In the 80th minute of the game, Barton took Tian Yinong from the left side of the frontcourt and knocked a long-range shot that missed the goal. In the 82nd minute of the game, Button was shown a yellow card for delaying time. In the 93rd minute of the game, Gu Chao took a left corner kick and headed high into the penalty area. In the 94th minute of the game, Beric’s long-range shot was saved by Wang Guoming. In the end, Henan Songshan Longmen lost 0-1 to Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. (Bao Wenlong)

Henan Songshan Longmen: 19-Wang Guoming; 11-Ke Zhao (46’32-Han Dong (U23)), 3-Yang Shuai (65’5-Gu Cao), 23-Shuniqi, 33-Dilimula Mention (68’Liu Yixin); 28-Ma Xingyu (65’18-Zhao Yuhao), 17-Pina, 29-Zhong Yihao, 20-Feng Boxuan, 21-Chen Keqiang (U23) (65’30-Zhong Jinbao), 8-Huang Zichang.

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers: 22-Fang Jingqi; 19-Bai Yuefeng, 2-Anduhar, 33-Song Yue, 32-Su Yuanjie (89’6-Gao Jiarun); 30-Wang Qiuming, 31-Tian Yinong, 18-Rosa (74’3-Wang Zhenghao (U23)), 38-Merida (74’24-Piao Taoyu), 29-Barton (82’8-Zhao Yingjie), 11-Xie Weijun (82’9-Berici ).

