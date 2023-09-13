Chinese Weightlifter Li Dayin’s Tenacity Shines Through in World Championships Despite Injury

Li Dayin, a Chinese weightlifter, showcased remarkable determination and resilience in the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships Olympic-level men’s 89kg competition. Despite sustaining a severe hand injury, Li fought valiantly and secured the clean and jerk and overall runner-up titles.

The competition, held in Beijing, included a total of 10 participants in the men’s 89kg Group A finals. In the snatch competition, Li successfully lifted 170 kilograms but faced adversity when his hand was scratched by the barbell during preparations. This injury hindered his attempts to challenge 177 kilograms, ultimately resulting in a fourth-place finish in the snatch category.

Undeterred by the pain, Li proceeded to excel in the clean and jerk competition. He successfully lifted 206 kilograms in his first attempt and, despite the agony caused by his wounded hand, managed to lift 213 kilograms in the third attempt. Li’s remarkable performance secured him the clean and jerk and overall silver medals.

Another Chinese weightlifter, Tian Tao, faced disappointment as he failed to lift 168 kilograms in the snatch and could not achieve an overall score due to three unsuccessful attempts in the clean and jerk. The clean and jerk and total score gold medals were awarded to Iran’s Javadi Aliabati, who jerked 215 kilograms in the third lift and achieved a total score of 384 kilograms.

In an interview after the award ceremony, Li’s hand injury was evident. The skin and flesh of a callus under his ring finger had been entirely lifted. Weightlifters often develop calluses on their palms, and the skin around these calluses becomes thick and tough. However, a scratch can tear open the thick skin, causing immense pain. Li, holding such a wound, lifted weights exceeding 200 kilograms, feeling the excruciating pain from his fingers to his heart.

The injury’s sudden occurrence significantly impacted Li’s performance, preventing him from utilizing his full potential. As the world record holder in the 89-kilogram snatch and total score, Li had previously set a new world record of 180 kilograms in the snatch lift at the Asian Championships in Jinju, South Korea, in May. Unfortunately, this unforeseen injury hampered his abilities.

Li recalled, “I felt like I was going to fall when I was ready to lift 160 kilograms in the waiting room. It improved slightly when I lifted 170 kilograms on the court, and I could hold it. However, the latter attempts had a substantial impact. I couldn’t grip the bar tightly and couldn’t control it.” Despite the pain affecting his performance, Li persevered and fought tenaciously in the final clean and jerk event. He stated, “I was in good shape throughout the game, but the hand injury caused some mental stress. In the last moment of the clean and jerk, I told myself to fight hard. I was highly focused, and my energy was strong.”

Upon entering the waiting area, alongside the red-stained barbell caused by Li’s blood, lay a pool of gauze and bloodstained paper towels. These remnants bore witness to the “blood-stained style” of the Chinese weightlifting powerhouse. Chinese weightlifters possess an esteemed reputation for their unwavering determination and commitment. As they step onto the field, they give their all, even employing blood and flesh to lift the barbell high.

Despite his injury, Li Dayin’s outstanding performance in the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships exemplifies the resilience and fighting spirit of athletes. His unwavering dedication and determination serve as an inspiration to aspiring weightlifters worldwide.