On August 10, local time in the United States, the Chinese women’s football team ushered in a warm-up match against the University of San Francisco women’s football team. In this game, the Chinese women’s football team defeated the University of San Francisco women’s football team 4-0 with goals from Zhang Rui, Wang Xiaoxue, Zhao Yujie and Xiao Yuyi. This is the fifth game of the Chinese women’s soccer team’s overseas training in the United States. At present, the Chinese women’s football team has achieved 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in the five warm-up matches in the United States, showing outstanding performance. The women’s football girls have improved their combat effectiveness well by getting high-quality games.

In this match between the Chinese women’s football team and the University of San Francisco women’s football team, the Chinese women’s football team scored two goals in the first half alone. First, Zhang Rui’s shot from outside the penalty area directly scored the ball. It was followed by Wang Xiaoxue’s chance to take a corner kick through the Chinese team, taking advantage of the chaos in front of the opponent’s goal and scoring a goal.

In the second half of the game, Zhao Yujie helped the Chinese women’s football team score the third goal of the game. Xiao Yuyi scored with a long-range shot to help the Chinese team score the fourth goal of the game. In the end, under the leadership of Shui Qingxia, the Chinese women’s football team defeated the University of San Francisco women’s football team 4-0. This is also the third victory for the Chinese women’s football team in five overseas matches in the United States.

Under the leadership of Shui Qingxia, the Chinese women's football team will conduct overseas training in the United States for more than a month. And there will be 12 to 14 games during the U.S. rallies. And the five games that have been played so far have been very helpful for our players. Shui Qingxia's coaching staff intends to train overseas. On the one hand, it is to train the players' actual combat ability by arranging different tactical formations, so as to tailor the best lineup for the Chinese women's football team and the best position for the players. On the other hand, the coaching staff of Shui Qingxia also intends to train more young players through overseas training, so that young players can get more competition opportunities. Wang Xiaoxue The player who scored the second goal in this match was Wang Xiaoxue, a defender with a knife for the Chinese women's football team. In the Asian Cup at the beginning of this year, Wang Xiaoxue followed Shui Qingxia to win the Asian Cup championship. Using a defender to score goals makes it difficult for opponents to defend against our players. After all, the opponent players in the game are more of a defense against our offensive line players. As for the offense of the players on our back line, we are neglectful. Zhang Rui, who was born in 1989, is also a veteran in the Chinese women's football team. She opened the scoring in this game and scored the first goal. Zhang Rui, who is in charge of midfield, is currently the core player in the Chinese women's football team. She plays a very active role in organizing and coordinating the lineup, and bringing the old to the new will help more young players to perform well on the field. Zhang Rui Zhao Yujie is currently a student studying in the United States. He has not yet confirmed the team to join. But she helped the Chinese women's football team score a goal in this game. We can also see that Zhao Yujie's game level is still very high. She performed very well in the American college NCAA league. And help the team win the championship in the NCAA league. Also won the title of the best offensive player in the league. Zhao Yujie, born in 1999, is a promising player in the younger generation of Chinese women's football. Xiao Yuyi, born in 1996, is currently in his prime. As a striker, she has a lot of competition experience. The current game experience is very rich. And the level of football is improving very fast. She has become a very strong striker in the Chinese women's football team. In this year's Asian Cup, she also followed the team to win the heroine's Continental Cup. Shui Qingxia Shui Qingxia Under the leadership of Shui Qingxia, the Chinese women's football team is not training in the United States to achieve good results. We want to improve our strength through high-quality warm-up matches at the market level. This includes changing different tactical formations and whether the players in different positions can achieve the best state. After Shui Qingxia coached the Chinese women's football team, she directly helped the Chinese women's football team win the Asian Cup championship. We believe that this excellent head coach not only has excellent ability to select football talents, but also is very good in formation. Shui Qingxia, who has many years of coaching experience, is also the main player of the previous golden generation of Chinese women's football. She is also a role model for Chinese women's football girls. We look forward to the Shui Qingxia Army's continued progress in the future training. What do you think of the Chinese women's soccer team's 4-0 victory over the University of San Francisco women's soccer team under the leadership of Shui Jingxia? Please leave your opinion in the comments section below.

