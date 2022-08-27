A few days ago, the 2022 Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup held in the Philippines ended the group stage competition. The Chinese women’s volleyball team, formed with the U20 National Youth Team as the team, won 4 games in the group stage, and advanced to the top 8 with the first place in the group. If the Chinese women’s volleyball team wants to go further in the current women’s volleyball Asian Cup, it must timely improve the problems exposed by the team in the group stage.

In the first game of the group stage against the “Student Army” South Korea, the Chinese women’s volleyball team won three straight games, and the highest single game only allowed the opponent to score 9 points. In the second game against the Vietnamese team, although the Chinese team narrowly won 3:2, it also exposed the team’s problems in passing, attacking, and connecting. Compared with the first team of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, this young team’s lower three-way skills are not solid enough. When encountering difficulties on the field, the technical performance of the players is prone to ups and downs, and their adaptability needs to be further improved. In the third game, facing the Philippine team with the shortest average height of all participating teams in the Asian Cup of Women’s Volleyball, only 1.7 meters tall, although the Chinese team won the game in straight games, it was not easy to win. The fourth game was against the Iranian team, which was not strong overall. Although the opponent was not on the same level as the Chinese team, the Chinese team encountered a stubborn resistance from the opponent in the first game. In this game, only 12 points were scored by mistakes. In this contest, the Chinese team finally withstood the pressure and defeated the opponent 3:1. In this campaign, under the condition that the starting players’ status fluctuated slightly, the Chinese team’s substitute players played their roles well, and more young players got exercise.

Through the training of the group stage, although the young players of the Chinese team are a little immature, there are also bright spots. The main attack Zhuang Yushan is the hopeful star of the National Youth Team, and his performance is remarkable. Not only does she attack decisively, but she also has excellent strength and speed. The 17-year-old teenager Wang Yifan is the captain of the Chinese women’s volleyball team. This promising teenager still needs to improve his ability to pick up a pass. Wang Yifan was previously selected for the Chinese Women’s Volleyball World Championships list, and Cai Bin, the head coach of the Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team, asked him to participate in the Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup, which is not only a comprehensive inspection of her, but also to increase her game experience. Compared with the group stage and the quarter-final with the Australian team, the semi-final and final are the real test for this Chinese women’s volleyball team. They will face the Japanese team, Thailand, who have more comprehensive skills and fast and changeable play styles. team impact. From the point of view of the group stage, this young Chinese team often seems to have too much psychological burden at the critical moment of the game, which also affects the performance of its own skills. After the group stage, the coaching staff of the Chinese team also worked hard to unload the ideological burden of all the players. In response to the problem of too many mistakes exposed by the team with Vietnam and Iran in the two games, the team also actively summarized and adjusted quickly.

