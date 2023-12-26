Home » Chivas is paralyzed, the lessons that Gago gives to Paunovic in his 1st week – El Futbolero México
Chivas is paralyzed, the lessons that Gago gives to Paunovic in his 1st week – El Futbolero México

Chivas is paralyzed, the lessons that Gago gives to Paunovic in his 1st week – El Futbolero México

Chivas is paralyzed, the lessons that Gago gives to Paunovic in his 1st week

Fernando Gago, the new coach for Chivas in Clausura 2024, has wasted no time in making an impact on the team. In his first week on the job, Gago has been imparting his knowledge and experience to the players, including new arrival Paunovic, in an effort to turn the team’s fortunes around.

Gago, a former player for Boca Juniors and Real Madrid, is known for his tactical acumen and his ability to motivate and inspire his players. His arrival at Chivas has been met with excitement and anticipation, as fans hope he can guide the team to success in the upcoming season.

One of the key lessons that Gago has been emphasizing to the players is the importance of attacking and aggressiveness on the field. He has been working with the team to improve their offensive capabilities and instill a winning mentality in the players.

In a recent blog post, Rafa Ramos of the Mexican Editorial Organization hailed Gago as the “messiah” of Chivas and praised his impact on the team in just his first week. The excitement surrounding Gago’s arrival has been palpable, with fans and pundits alike eagerly awaiting his first official match in charge.

One player who has already benefited from Gago’s influence is the former América player who recently arrived at Chivas. With the help of Gago, the player has quickly adapted to the team and is ready to make a significant contribution on the field.

With Gago at the helm, Chivas is hoping to turn their fortunes around and return to their winning ways. The team is eager to see the impact that the new coach will have on the squad and are looking forward to an exciting and successful season under his leadership.

