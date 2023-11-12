Chucky Lozano was the star of the show as PSV Eindhoven continued their perfect start to the Eredivisie season with a 4-0 thrashing of Pec Zwolle. The Mexican forward opened the scoring and also provided an assist as PSV maintained their undefeated run to stay top of the league.

Lozano’s performance was lauded by fans and the media, with ESPN Deportes hailing him as the “spark” that ignited PSV’s dominant display. This was his fifth goal of the season, further solidifying his status as a key player for the Dutch giants.

The victory was widely covered on sports news outlets such as ESPN and Mediotiempo, with headlines celebrating Lozano’s impact on the game. The talented winger’s contribution was pivotal in helping PSV extend their lead at the top of the Eredivisie standings, with the team looking formidable under his guidance.

PSV’s dominant run and Lozano’s standout performance garnered significant coverage on Google News, showcasing the widespread excitement and praise for the team’s success. With their star player leading the charge, PSV looks poised for a strong campaign in the Eredivisie as they aim to maintain their position at the top of the table.

