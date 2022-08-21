Original title: Cincinnati Tennis Open: Zhang Shuai missed the semi-finals, Churic was upset and eliminated the world‘s ninth

Xinhua| In the men’s singles, Croatia’s Curić was in great shape. After knocking out Nadal, he defeated another top 10 player in the world, Aliasim.

On August 19, Zhang Shuai returned the ball in the game.Xinhua News Agency/Midland

Zhang Shuai lost to Sabalenka 4:6 and 6:7(1) and suffered a four-game losing streak against the latter. This is Sabalenka’s first time in the semi-finals of the station after four years, and the eighth time in his career that he has reached the semi-finals of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000.

On August 19, Zhang Shuai (right) greeted Sabalenka after the game.Xinhua News Agency/Midland

French girl Garcia this week defeated two top 10 players in the world to become the first qualifier in 15 years to reach the semi-finals of the women’s singles in Cincinnati. She defeated No. 7 seed Pegula 6:1, 7:5 that day, and will then compete with Sabalenka for the final.

Former tournament champion Keyes defeated new Wimbledon champion Lebakina 6:2 and 6:4, winning three Grand Slam winners in a row this week, and has reached the semi-finals since winning the cup in Cincinnati in 2019. She will face Kvitova in the semifinals, who swept qualifier Tomjanovic 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals for the third time in her career.

In men’s singles, top seed Medvedev defeated local player Fritz 7:6(1) and 6:3 after saving 3 points in the first set to advance to the semifinals. In the next round, he will face Tsitsipas, who has reached the quarterfinals for three consecutive years.

In this tournament, No. 152 in the world, Coric, has attracted much attention for beating No. 33 Musetti, No. 3 Nadal and No. 19 Agut in a row. In this game, Churic’s first serve scoring rate was as high as 97%, and he finally defeated the world‘s ninth-ranked Aliassim with two 6:4, and reached the semi-finals of the Masters again after four years. He also became the third-lowest player to reach the semi-finals of the Masters since its inception in 1990.

In the last quarter-final match of the day, No. 9 seed Nori fought hard in three sets, defeating No. 3 seed Alcaraz 7:6(4), 6:7(4) and 6:4, and he will play Qiu next. Ritchie fights for the finals.

This Open is the WTA1000 event and the Men's Professional Tennis Players Association (ATP) 1000 Masters, with a total prize money of $2,527,250 and $6,280,880 respectively. It is one of the important "warm-up" matches before the US Open.

