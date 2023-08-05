Clarisse Agbégnénou wins bronze at the Budapest Masters

Three months after winning her sixth world title in Doha (Qatar) for her return to competition after a maternity break, the Frenchwoman adds a new international medal to her collection. It is the third for the French clan in Budapest after the gold of Amandine Buchard in -52 kg and the silver of Sarah-Léonie Cysique in -57 kg, on Friday.

Falling from Agbégnénou in the semi-final, Miku Takaichi lost in the final against the surprising Kosovare Laura Fazliu, vice-champion of Europe. The other bronze medal went to the Japanese Megumi Horikawa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

