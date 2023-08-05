Home » Clarisse Agbégnénou wins bronze at the Budapest Masters
Sports

Clarisse Agbégnénou wins bronze at the Budapest Masters

Three months after winning her sixth world title in Doha (Qatar) for her return to competition after a maternity break, the Frenchwoman adds a new international medal to her collection. It is the third for the French clan in Budapest after the gold of Amandine Buchard in -52 kg and the silver of Sarah-Léonie Cysique in -57 kg, on Friday.

Falling from Agbégnénou in the semi-final, Miku Takaichi lost in the final against the surprising Kosovare Laura Fazliu, vice-champion of Europe. The other bronze medal went to the Japanese Megumi Horikawa.

