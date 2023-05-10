Clemente Russo, for me Giuntoli is the Scudetto-man of Napoli – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 10 – “Who was Napoli’s Scudetto man for me? As a man of sport and entertainment, I’m interested in seeing behind the scenes, and therefore I would like to congratulate number one, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli , of which few have spoken”. The former boxer Clemente Russo said it on the sidelines of the presentation in Rebibbia of the ‘Sport for all – Prisons’ project.



On the rumors according to which the manager could go to Juventus, Russo affirms: “We always talk about the Old Lady but Napoli are now also part of the greats. Next year they can win the Scudetto again and do well in the Champions League too, given that a young team, with a lot of hunger”. The Scudetto, according to Marcianise’s boxer, is “the icing on the cake for a city that is first in everything, with songwriters, rappers, film sets and TV series. Napoli had been changing for years, the tricolor is a way to make ourselves known to the whole world more and more” (ANSA).

