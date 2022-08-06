GIACOSA COLLERETTO

What was a solid hope has turned into a splendid reality. The regional press release n ° 6 sanctioned the repechage of the Colleretto Pedanea in Promotion. The Gialloblù association, certain of the repechage, had wasted no time and from the day following the end of the playoffs, had set in motion to better prepare for the next championship. The first move was the arrival in the company of the general manager Alessandro Barcaro and the secretary Gianfranco Milano who brought their experience and expertise to the service of President Vernetto’s team. With the official status of the repechage, all the operations that had been set up were able to unlock and be concluded so much that in the Colleretto house we are witnessing a real revolution. Having identified the new coach in Luca Conta, few players have been confirmed by the director Cerbone. Said of Sacchet, who will try to get closer to home while living in Aosta, the only confirmed ones from last season are Jacopo Pavan and Andrea Laboroi. There is a large number of players from Ivrea starting with the brothers Luca and Davide Soster to continue with the defenders Sartoretto and Vitale, the midfielder Susbenso, the striker Amoruso. Young people with high hopes also came from the orange club such as goalkeepers Bono and Landorno, defenders Barbagallo and Cirincione, midfielders Gillio and Mantoan and the 2005 class of Cena and Mortinaro. The former Volpiano Lamce defender is also registered. The new coach Luca Conta shows satisfaction: «People have arrived who have a good knowledge of the Promotion having played there for several years and our goal is a peaceful salvation. You have to work in the field and keep your feet firmly planted on the ground ». Even the president Antonio Vernetto can’t wait to start the new adventure even if first he wants to remove a pebble from his shoes regarding the complaints of some players about refunds: “I wanted to file a libel complaint but then I thought about it because I talked to many players who have confirmed to me that they have received in full what is undersigned. Certainly it was not good publicity for Colleretto who always fully respected the agreements made. Nobody can say otherwise. Returning to the next championship, we have every intention of doing well, even if for a small municipality like ours it is difficult to deal with realities much larger than us. We aim for salvation ». The preparation of the team will begin on Monday 22 in Colleretto to better prepare the Cup derby on 4 September against Ivrea. –