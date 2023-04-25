Home » Collin Chartier, long-distance triathlete, suspended for three years for taking EPO
Collin Chartier, long-distance triathlete, suspended for three years for taking EPO

Recently arrived on the professional circuit of long distance triathlons (PTO), Collin Chartier is already excluded. The 29-year-old American, winner of the US Open PTO in Dallas in 2022, was suspended for three years by the International Control Agency (ITA), as indicated in a press release from the body on Monday.

Chartier tested positive for EPO (erythropoietin, a hormone that leads to an increase in red blood cells and therefore better oxygenation of the body) during an out-of-competition test on February 10, as part of the anti-doping program of the ITA for Ironman (company that manages long distance triathlons of the same name).

Recognized fault

Quite rare in this type of case, the triathlete did not contest the infraction, on the contrary, he admitted his fault, even if he indicates that his taking of the product began in November, a few months after winning. $100,000 from the Dallas PTO. His suspension was therefore reduced to three years, instead of the four years generally recommended in this type of case.

“I am truly sorry and apologize to my family, friends and supportersindicated for his part Chartier on his social networks. I have no ambition to return to triathlon. I started using this product in November after losing my way in my sport. At that time, I was lost and hurt, and I thought I had to do this to find my way back to success. I don’t want to make excuses, like I ate a burrito (excuse already used). I made a terrible choice and I will face the consequences. »

The triathlete is therefore suspended until March 26, 2026 and all his results obtained since February 2022 are cancelled.

