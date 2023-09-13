Colombian National Team Begins South American Qualifiers with Strong Performance

The Colombian National Team had a successful start to the South American Qualifiers as they seek to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup. Led by coach Néstor Lorenzo, the team achieved a 1-0 victory against Venezuela in Barranquilla and a 0-0 draw with Chile in Santiago. These results placed them third in the standings with 4 points.

Néstor Lorenzo became the eighteenth coach to lead Colombia in the Qualifiers, and the ninth foreign coach overall. The team remains undefeated, along with Brazil and Argentina, as they won one match and drew the other during the double round of Qualifiers.

Colombia’s goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas, showcased excellent performance by not conceding any goals. This achievement is shared with Argentina’s Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez. However, the team’s aggressive play resulted in five players receiving yellow cards during the match against Chile.

Several players made their debut in the Qualifiers, including Jhon Lucumí, Déiver Machado, Jhon Arias, Jorge Carrascal, and Jhon Jáder Durán. Their performances contributed to the team’s strong start in the competition.

With these promising results, the Colombian National Team is determined to secure one of the six direct qualification spots for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

