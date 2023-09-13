Home » Colombian National Team Begins South American Qualifiers with Strong Performance
Sports

Colombian National Team Begins South American Qualifiers with Strong Performance

by admin
Colombian National Team Begins South American Qualifiers with Strong Performance

The Colombian National Team had a successful start to the South American Qualifiers as they seek to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup. Led by coach Néstor Lorenzo, the team achieved a 1-0 victory against Venezuela in Barranquilla and a 0-0 draw with Chile in Santiago. These results placed them third in the standings with 4 points.

Néstor Lorenzo became the eighteenth coach to lead Colombia in the Qualifiers, and the ninth foreign coach overall. The team remains undefeated, along with Brazil and Argentina, as they won one match and drew the other during the double round of Qualifiers.

Colombia’s goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas, showcased excellent performance by not conceding any goals. This achievement is shared with Argentina’s Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez. However, the team’s aggressive play resulted in five players receiving yellow cards during the match against Chile.

Several players made their debut in the Qualifiers, including Jhon Lucumí, Déiver Machado, Jhon Arias, Jorge Carrascal, and Jhon Jáder Durán. Their performances contributed to the team’s strong start in the competition.

With these promising results, the Colombian National Team is determined to secure one of the six direct qualification spots for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

See also  They rescue an Italian tourist who was lost in the Amazon

You may also like

Extra profits, the ECB rejection: “Caution on tax...

Tianjin Pioneers Prepare for CBA Preseason with New...

Austrians against France in front of a record...

American Soccer Club Eyeing Igor Lichnovsky for Last-Minute...

Study CIES, who spent the most to assemble...

Chinese Sports Delegation Announced for the 19th Asian...

Freddie Freeman Shines on 34th Birthday as Dodgers...

Football: record sponsor for United, 70 million a...

Snooker Shanghai Masters Kicks Off with Ding Junhui...

the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office does not see...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy