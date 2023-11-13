Colombia’s Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernández Returns to National Team Duty

Columbus forward Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernández has received a call-up to the Colombian National Team for their upcoming matches against Brazil and Paraguay. This marks the first time Hernández has been called up since January 2023, despite maintaining a high level of performance in the MLS with Columbus Crew.

The upcoming matches against Brazil and Paraguay are crucial for the Colombian team as they aim to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. With key players such as Santiago Arias and Mateo Cassierra unavailable due to injury, Hernández has been given the opportunity to showcase his goal-scoring prowess.

In the current edition of the MLS, Hernández has played 30 games and scored 19 goals, demonstrating his consistency and contribution to Columbus Crew. While it may seem unlikely that he will start against Brazil, Hernández’s inclusion in the squad provides a valuable attacking option for Colombia.

Fans will now have to wait and see if Hernández will have the chance to translate his club form to the national team and make an impact in the upcoming matches.

