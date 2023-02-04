Brooks Hyperion Max is not a new version of an already marketed model but a new running shoe. It is placed between the Hyperion Elite (carbon plate shoe) and the Hyperion Tempo (relatively close to the Max but with less comfort).

On the technology side, we find a new generation of foam with nitrogen-infused DNA Flash, lighter than previous foams but which maintains comfortable cushioning. An ideal technology for obtaining light, dynamic and comfortable shoes.

While the Hyperion Max is comfortable, it’s primarily designed for performance over distances between 10km and the marathon.

The model weighs 200 grams in size 42 (243 grams in size 46) and has an 8 mm drop.

You immediately notice the extreme curvature of the sole with even a heel with a particular geometric shape.

Finally, the design is a hit. We want to underline this point because it is not always the case for models that seek the maximum possible efficiency in terms of lightness or dynamism.

The pair is marketed at a price of €170, consistent with the current market trend… perhaps even a little below what the competition offers.

Brooks is a brand that offers technical and quality products. In the official presentation of the 2023 running range, it was immediately possible to see the seriousness taken by the brand in the creation of its shoes.

Strengths of this Hyperion Max model

A new nitrogen-infused DNA Flash foam:

Nitro-Infused technology featured within the midsole is a nitrogen-infused foam that provides lightweight, responsive, and long-lasting cushioning.

A weight of 200 grams and a drop of 8 mm:

The Hyperion Max weighs 200 grams in size 42 (243 grams in size 46) and has an 8mm drop.

A strongly curved sole :

Brooks uses Rapid Roll technology in its outsole. This offers a particularly pronounced curvature in the heel and forefoot. Your stride will become smoother and quicker, helping with forward propulsion.

During the first steps, the curvature and shape of the heel provide particular sensations. Indeed, a heel strike is quite difficult as the shape of the sole pushes the foot forward. We find ourselves very quickly attacking the ground with the midfoot. This may come as a surprise at first if you’re not used to this unique profile, but after a few minutes this sensation disappears, giving way to a smooth stride and noticeable propulsive assistance.

Hyperion Max are not designed for jogging at a slow pace. If you run at speeds below 12 km/h, we recommend choosing a more versatile model like the Brooks Levitate. Hyperion Max’s DNA Flash foam is at its best when you pick up the pace.

Unlike carbon models, the Hyperion Max has satisfying comfort even for distances like a half marathon or full marathon. The foam reinforcements are relatively thin but not absent, and the mesh is pleasant and does not compress the foot.

It goes without saying that the design of a model should not influence your choice regarding the technical characteristics of a model. However, it is this detail that will make the final difference between two shoes. Brooks has succeeded in her bet with the Hyperion Max by offering an avant-garde model with a modern design. The curvature and the heel of the sole are particular. Looking at the photos, it’s hard not to notice the extreme curvature of the sole and the planed heel. However, the whole is harmonious and quite elegant too.

Brooks Hyperion Max is marketed at a price of €170. This represents a significant budget but remains consistent with the current market. It is not uncommon to find models belonging to this same range at prices around €200. The torque is efficient, fast, dynamic and has greater cushioning comfort than models equipped with a carbon plate. Its versatility, combined with its dynamism, justifies this price in our opinion.

Summary of Hyperion Max:

Prezzo: 170€

Release date: January 2023

Use: road and dynamic (from 10 km to marathon)

Weight: 200 grams

Drop: 8mm

The Brooks Hyperion Max is new for 2023. It is intended for runners with a light profile and who want to achieve time-based performance over distances between 10km and marathon. It will also be a great complement to the popular Hyperion Elite with carbon plate.

The torque is very dynamic and its curved structure (Rapid Roll) helps with forward propulsion for a smoother and faster ride. Finally, the DNA Flash cushioning technology with nitro-injection is lightweight and ultra-responsive offering interesting cushioning comfort.

An ideal pair of shoes for having fun on the road during rhythmic training or during a competition (from 10km to marathon depending on the profile of the runner).