comparison of the three Italian points in MotoGP – Sportellate

After years of Spanish rule, the Italian flag has returned to wave on the poles of the highest MotoGP podiums. With the incredible victory of the 2022 world championship, Pecco Bagnaia interrupted the Iberian wave and paved the way for a new generation of gifted and talented riders. In addition to him, in fact, Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini have also risen to the honors of the MotoGP to contend for the title of World Champion, authors of exciting seasons who are showing off, year after year, their qualities in a technical, character and human extremely strong and authoritative. The results obtained by the three are the result of dedication, study of bike data, in the race and in pre-season tests, and harmony in the work in the pits with technicians and engineers.

Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia

His comeback in the 2022 championship, which allowed him to win the World Championship, was incredible but not unexpected, at least for insiders. Pecco Bagnaia is not a real surprise. Those who have followed him for some time know his talent, his abilities on the bike but of course the sudden exploit in the second half of last season was something epic and enthralling. So 2023 is the year of confirmation of him and according to what they say betting on MotoGP riders it is clear that he remains the big favorite for the final victory. Motorcycling enthusiasts knew that his talent would explode at any moment but his technical growth, the improvement of his ability to manage the bike and above all compared to the pressures of a champion were elements that developed in evident speed.

Very aggressive when cornering, taking advantage of the rear crossbar and in acceleration by putting your weight forward on the saddle, Bagnaia has several tricks up his sleeve, which year after year allowed him to win the 2018 World Championship in Moto2, becoming the first VR46 Racing rider to win a world title, and in 2022 the MotoGP title on the Ducati.

Marco Bezzecchi

Also chasing the title is Marco Bezzecchi, a rider who on the eve of the start of the World Championship should, according to forecasts, play a supporting role while awaiting his own explosion on the global scene. And instead the Bez is amazing everyone, becoming a serious candidate for World Championship victory, bypassing the MotoGP hierarchies and demonstrating that he feels completely at ease in the leading role. His debut in MotoGP only took place last year after troubled years in Moto3 and Moto2 but demonstrating a class like few others. Valentino Rossi believes in him when in 2021 he hires him to race in the SKY Racing Team VR46. And it is there that he conquers seven podiums and two victories. Naturally, then, the passage to the premier class of motorcycles and this year he is having an amazing season. From his mistake VR46 “stole” the art of attacking the corner with speed and creating a gap in braking. But it’s on setting up the electronics that he’s methodical in working in the pits. Characteristics that are evidently winning.

Luca Marini

134 career races, 6 victories and 16 podiums. Luca Marini has approached the MotoGP silently but with great determination, whose debut saw him in 2021, and race after race he is climbing the standings, inserting himself among the weighty names of the premier class of Moto racing. For him in recent years there has been a lot of work, a lot of dedication, without taking too long a step so as to improve the race pace and confirming the excellent speed in the flying lap. A painstaking, meticulous work that he had to do above all to free himself from the burden of the label of Valentino Rossi’s half-brother. He he is in fact the second son of Rossi’s mothera very heavy kinship to bear and to dispel with work and dedication.

Everyone is waiting for the big leap of VR46’s “little brother” and this year could be the right time, attacking the standings, taking advantage of the twists and turns of his opponents and finally conquering his first podium in MotoGP, in Austin, in the Grand Prix of the Americas. with a second place conquered tooth and nail behind the winner Álex Rins.

