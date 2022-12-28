News from our correspondent On December 27, the National Conference of Sports Directors was held in Beijing. The main tasks of the meeting are: under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, comprehensively study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on sports, unify thinking, build consensus, and deploy the 2023 sports Work, deepen sports reform, and strive to create a new situation in building a sports power. Gao Zhidan, director of the State Sports General Administration and secretary of the party group, made a work report.

Gao Zhidan emphasized that it is necessary to comprehensively and accurately study and understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, resolutely implement the major decisions and arrangements made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and take the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task of the sports front and The top priority is a deep understanding of the party’s 20 themes, a deep understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, a deep understanding of the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era and ten years, and a deep understanding of opening up a new realm of the Sinicization of Marxism and the modernization of Marxism , a profound understanding of the core essence of Chinese-style modernization, a profound understanding of the new deployment of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way, a profound understanding of the requirements of the Party’s 20th National Congress on the deployment of sports work, and a profound understanding of the political requirements of unswervingly promoting comprehensive and strict party governance. Understand the requirements of the era of unity and struggle. The sports front must adhere to the integration of learning, thinking, application, and unity of knowledge, belief, and action, and earnestly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in all aspects of promoting the high-quality development of sports, strengthen political awareness, resolutely achieve “two maintenances”, and benchmark against performance The deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has effectively promoted the new development of sports.

Gao Zhidan pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of my country, mass sports have flourished in China, with the per capita sports field area reaching 2.41 square meters, and the proportion of people who regularly participate in physical exercise has reached 37.2%, and farmers’ sports and fitness projects have covered more than 96% of administrative villages across the country. The comprehensive strength of competitive sports has been continuously improved, with a total of 986 world championships and 127 times surpassing the world record. The Jakarta Asian Games has won the top spot in the gold medal list for ten consecutive times, and the Tokyo Olympics has ranked among the top three in the gold medal list for six consecutive times. The successful hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics has created the best record in the history of my country’s participation in the Winter Olympics. The scale and level of the sports industry has been continuously improved, and the proportion of the added value of the sports industry in the GDP has increased from 0.60% to 1.06%. The content of sports culture construction is constantly enriched, the field is constantly expanded, and high-quality products are constantly emerging, inheriting and carrying forward the spirit of Chinese sports and the spirit of women’s volleyball in the new era. Sports exchanges with foreign countries are becoming more and more active. The sports cause has been fully integrated into the great cause of the new era, which has added impetus and contributed to the construction of a prosperous, democratic, civilized, harmonious and beautiful modern socialist country. The achievements have benefited from the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and the joint efforts of the national sports front, The result of united struggle.

Gao Zhidan said that 2022 is an extraordinary year in the history of my country’s sports development. The wonderful, extraordinary and outstanding Beijing Winter Olympics was successfully held. The Chinese sports delegation won 9 golds, 4 silvers and 2 bronzes, a total of 15 medals, creating the best record in the history of my country’s participation in the Winter Olympics. The spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics of “keeping the overall situation in mind, being confident and open, facing difficulties, pursuing excellence, and creating the future together” has injected strong spiritual power into accelerating the construction of a sports power. The number of people participating in ice and snow sports nationwide reached 346 million, realizing the goal of “driving 300 million people to participate in ice and snow sports“. National fitness continued to advance. The General Office of the Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on Building a Higher Level of Public Service System for National Fitness”, held a national fitness online sports meeting, and the number of participants exceeded 13.96 million, and implemented the national fitness facility to make up for shortcomings , Continuously promote the free or low-cost opening of public sports venues. Excellent performance in competitive sports, won 33 gold medals, 18 silver medals, 25 bronze medals, and a total of 76 medals in the Olympic World Championships throughout the year. The preparations for the Paris Olympic Games have been fully launched, and the reform and development of the “three major balls” and other ball events have been continuously promoted. Continue to strengthen the rectification of competition style and discipline. Youth sports are continuously strengthened, and the integration of sports and education is continuously deepened. The quality and efficiency of the sports industry have been improved, and the “Work Plan on Sports Helping Stabilize the Economy, Promoting Consumption and Activating Power” has been issued, and the “Outdoor Sports Industry Development Plan (2022-2025)” has been formulated and released, and sports lottery sales and safety supervision have been strengthened. The “Sports Law of the People’s Republic of China” has been comprehensively revised and will come into force on January 1, 2023.

Gao Zhidan requires that we must accurately grasp the connotation of a sports power, unify our thinking, build consensus, unswervingly promote the reform of key areas and key links in sports such as the “three major balls”, always adhere to the correct political direction, adhere to the system concept, and advance steadily, For a long time, we will accelerate the construction of a strong sports country, adhere to the road of socialist sports development with Chinese characteristics, realize the modernization of sports development guarantee conditions, promote the formation of a good situation for the comprehensive development of sports in all aspects, and integrate sports into the overall situation of national development in an all-round way. The great rejuvenation of the nation provides a powerful spiritual force to concentrate.

Gao Zhidan emphasized that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is a critical year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” to inherit the past and usher in the future. It is of great significance to plan and promote various sports work in 2023. The sports front should be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, promote the development of sports in all fields with high quality, and accelerate the new practice of strengthening the country through sports. Promote the national fitness to a new level, aiming at the problem of “where to go for fitness” for the people, make up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, strengthen the bottom line, enhance the balance and accessibility of public service supply for national fitness, and speed up the revision of the “Regulations on National Fitness” “National Physique Measurement Standards”, strengthen the construction of national fitness venues and facilities, further promote the extensive development of national fitness activities, and consolidate and expand the achievements of “300 million people participating in ice and snow sports“. Do a good job in preparing for major events such as the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Paris Olympics, and the Milan Winter Olympics, adhere to and improve the national system of competitive sports, adhere to ideological and political team building, and learn from the experience of preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing Winter Olympics. Prepare for battles openly, choose honesty, and prepare for battles with integrity, prevent and resolve conflicts and risks, and make unremitting efforts to do a good job in anti-doping and competition discipline. Strengthen youth sports work, and continue to further promote the implementation of the “Opinions on Deepening the Integration of Sports and Education to Promote the Healthy Development of Youth”. Promote the high-quality development of the sports industry, strengthen policy guidance, promote the construction of sports standardization, and strengthen the construction of responsible sports lotteries. Make overall plans for sports development and safety, and actively prevent and resolve external risks and challenges. Severe efforts have been made to rectify the style of the sports industry, strictly grasp the style of competition and discipline and anti-doping work, pay close attention to ideological education, tighten the cage of the system, and tighten supervision responsibilities.

Gao Zhidan requested that we firmly grasp the requirement of leading the social revolution with the party’s self-revolution, and persevere in promoting comprehensive and strict party governance. The sports system should be guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, unswervingly promote the development of the sports system to comprehensively and strictly govern the party, and provide a strong political guarantee for accelerating the construction of a strong sports country.

The conference read out the “Decision of the General Administration of Sports on Naming the First Batch of National Sports and Fitness Model Cities (Districts) and National Sports and Fitness Model Counties (Cities, Districts)” and “The General Administration of Sports‘ Decision on Awarding Sports Medals to Outstanding Athletes and Coaches in 2022 “, and commended the relevant regions, athletes and coaches.

The meeting was presided over by Wang Ruilian, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration and deputy secretary of the party group. The monitoring team, various departments of the General Administration, units directly under it, national sports social organizations, relevant departments of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Training Bureau of the Training Management Department of the Central Military Commission, sports administrative departments of all provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government, and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, the General Administration and local governments The person in charge of the sports school will participate in the meeting at the main venue or video branch venue.

(Lin Jiange Huizhong)