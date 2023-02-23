3
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 23 – Cluj and Lazio 0-0 in the second leg of the Conference League Playoffs held in Romania. In the first leg, the Biancocelesti had won 1-0, thanks to a goal from Immobile, and therefore qualified for the round of 16 of the tournament.
