Barcelona mortgages qualification for the Copa del Rey final by winning the ‘clasico’ against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Xavi’s Blaugrana won 1-0 thanks to an own goal from Eder Militao, after a shot by former AC Milan player Kessié which was initially countered by goalkeeper Courtois after 26′. Proof of great substance from Barcelona, ​​who managed to resist the final assaults of the ‘blancos’ and the initiatives of an inspired Vinicius Junior. His great vivacity, however, was not enough for Real Madrid to avoid defeat against their arch-rivals. Yesterday, in the first semi-final, Osasuna beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in Pamplona: these two teams will face each other again on 4 April, while Barcelona and Real Madrid will clash at the Camp Nou the following day, 5 April. The final of the trophy will instead be played on May 6th.

